Stranded mountaineer at Mount Everest evacuated safely

Recorder Report Published 25 May, 2023 06:27am
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office on Wednesday confirmed that Pakistani mountaineer Asad Ali Memon stranded at Mount Everest in Nepal is physically safe after being evacuated and provided medical care.

Responding to media queries regarding the evacuation of the Pakistani mountaineer who got stranded at Mount Everest in Nepal after he successfully summited the world’s highest peak on May 19; Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that Asad has been evacuated and provided medical care.

“He [Asad] is physically safe and is currently at a hotel in Lukla, a town near Everest. He will be brought home on the first available flight. Our Embassy in Nepal is in contact with Asad and his handling agency,” the spokesperson added.

Asad, a Pakistani mountaineer, was trapped on Mount Everest, during his descent, resulting in a hand injury. He had sought urgent help from Pakistani embassy in Nepal to airlift to Kathmandu.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

