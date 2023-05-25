AVN 50.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.84%)
BAFL 30.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
BOP 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.82%)
DFML 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
DGKC 46.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
EPCL 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
FCCL 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
FLYNG 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
HUBC 67.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.24%)
HUMNL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
KAPCO 22.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.8%)
KEL 1.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
MLCF 26.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 73.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.41%)
OGDC 75.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
PAEL 9.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
PIBTL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
PPL 58.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.6%)
PRL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.12%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SNGP 41.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
TELE 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
TPLP 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
TRG 97.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.75%)
UNITY 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
BR100 4,117 Increased By 2.1 (0.05%)
BR30 14,066 Increased By 14.1 (0.1%)
KSE100 41,102 Decreased By -15.1 (-0.04%)
KSE30 14,589 Decreased By -6 (-0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
May 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Policy draft open for suggestions: Minister advocates AI use, promotion in country

Recorder Report Published 25 May, 2023 06:27am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque said that use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its promotion in the country is the need of the hour.

He said Pakistan had to progress in multiple fields in order to move alongside the digital world.

Regarding the introduction of the first National Artificial Intelligence Policy in Pakistan, Haque said the draft of the National Artificial Intelligence Policy had been uploaded on the website of the Ministry of IT and Telecom, adding that the draft was open for suggestions from the masses including civil society, experts and relevant industry, and local and international institutions by June 15, 2023, after which it would be finalised in the light of suggestions.

He said the Ministry of IT was going to set up a Policy Committee comprising industry, academia and AI experts, which would give proposals to tackle different challenges regarding AI.

Haque said 100,000 graduates would be given AI training in the next five years in collaboration with academia.

He said AI Policy would be helpful for protecting data. He said that both foreign and local investors would be encouraged to invest in AI research and development. He said modern technology would be helpful in the development of local industries.

Federal Minister for IT said that readiness was vital to tackle challenges in the technology field.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

AI Syed Aminul Haque Ministry of IT and Telecom

Comments

1000 characters

Policy draft open for suggestions: Minister advocates AI use, promotion in country

NAC approves ‘0.29pc’ provisional growth rate

Dar explains country’s debt burden

ECC informed: Spending on MPs’ schemes under SAP hits Rs111bn mark

IK says ready for talks with ‘powerful quarters’

Wholesale, retail sectors: Govt considering ending multiple withholding taxes

Non-corporate businesses: RRMC suggests hike in tax rates

Nepra may allow Discos to recover Rs46.289bn more from consumers

0.1m tons of Russian oil to arrive in first week of June

Passco to auction off 44,784MTs of damaged wheat

Govt likely to shift exporters from FTR to MTR scheme

Read more stories