Policy draft open for suggestions: Minister advocates AI use, promotion in country

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque said that use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its promotion in the country is the need of the hour.

He said Pakistan had to progress in multiple fields in order to move alongside the digital world.

Regarding the introduction of the first National Artificial Intelligence Policy in Pakistan, Haque said the draft of the National Artificial Intelligence Policy had been uploaded on the website of the Ministry of IT and Telecom, adding that the draft was open for suggestions from the masses including civil society, experts and relevant industry, and local and international institutions by June 15, 2023, after which it would be finalised in the light of suggestions.

He said the Ministry of IT was going to set up a Policy Committee comprising industry, academia and AI experts, which would give proposals to tackle different challenges regarding AI.

Haque said 100,000 graduates would be given AI training in the next five years in collaboration with academia.

He said AI Policy would be helpful for protecting data. He said that both foreign and local investors would be encouraged to invest in AI research and development. He said modern technology would be helpful in the development of local industries.

Federal Minister for IT said that readiness was vital to tackle challenges in the technology field.

