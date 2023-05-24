Convention to be held today to pay tribute to country’s martyrs: Marriyum Aurangzeb

“Takreem-e-Shuhada Convention” will be held in Islamabad on Wednesday to pay tribute to the country’s martyrs, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a statement.

She said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also address the convention in which he will condemn the May 9 incident and also pay homage to Shuhada and Ghazis.

The families of Shuhada will also be invited in the convention, the information minister added.

The event comes after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers targeted army property and installations in the wake of party Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest.

Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir said on Monday the recent attacks on military installations and memorials are “intolerable”, and announced that May 25 will be observed as “Pakistan Martyrs Day”, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the military’s media wing, the army chief passed these remarks in a ceremony held at the General Headquarters, Rawalpindi, to honour the martyrs.

During the ceremony, which was attended by a large number of senior military officers and families of martyrs, COAS awarded military honours to the officers and men of the Pakistan Army for their “bravery and outstanding service to the nation during operations”.

“Undoubtedly, we are living in a free atmosphere due to the martyrs’ sense of duty and great sacrifices,” COAS was quoted as saying by the ISPR.