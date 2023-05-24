AVN 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.44%)
BAFL 30.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
BOP 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.07%)
CNERGY 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
DFML 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.44%)
DGKC 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
EPCL 43.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
FCCL 11.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
FFL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.24%)
FLYNG 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
GGL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 67.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
KEL 1.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.53%)
MLCF 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
NETSOL 72.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.19%)
OGDC 75.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
PAEL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
PIBTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 58.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
PRL 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.1%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SNGP 41.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
TELE 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.71%)
TPLP 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TRG 98.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.18%)
UNITY 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,122 Decreased By -1.2 (-0.03%)
BR30 14,083 Decreased By -16.8 (-0.12%)
KSE100 41,122 Increased By 22.5 (0.05%)
KSE30 14,608 Increased By 0.7 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
May 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IHC orders Asad Umar’s release

  • Directs him to delete incendiary tweets
BR Web Desk Published May 24, 2023 Updated May 24, 2023 11:46am
Follow us

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered on Wednesday the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Asad Umar who was arrested after former PM Imran Khan’s detainment.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb presided over the hearing today and directed Umar to submit a declaration. The judge also directed him to delete his incendiary tweets.

The IHC also warned that in case of violation of the declaration, the PTI senior leader should forget his political career.

He is the latest PTI leader to be released from jail. On Tuesday, Shah Mahmood Qureshi was re-arrested soon after being released from the Adiala Jail.

Confirming his arrest, the PTI Twitter handle said Qureshi was arrested after he refused to leave the party.

“I am with the party, I will stay with the party,” the statement quoted him as saying.

Qureshi was among the top PTI leaders arrested from Islamabad within 24 hours of the outbreak of violent protests following former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest as the government tightened the noose around the party.

Similarly, Fawad Chaudhry was also released on Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) order. However, authorities attempted to arrest him which he avoided by running inside the court.

Meanwhile, several PTI leaders have left the party after being released from jail. On Tuesday, Dr Shireen Mazari and Fayyazul Hassan Chohan announced they were leaving the party.

MPA Bilal Ahmed Ghaffar from Karachi also announced he will leave the party and politics following the May 9 violence in which military installations were attacked.

Ghaffar announced his decision in a Twitter post, saying he had decided to quit after 12 years of active politics and working for the cause of a better country.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi IHC arrest Imran Khan

Comments

1000 characters
S. May 24, 2023 11:15am
Mistri at work
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Pakistani1 May 24, 2023 11:57am
"The judge also directed him to delete his incendiary tweets." will this undo the harm caused by these tweets at that time? Restore property and bring back to life people who died?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

IHC orders Asad Umar’s release

Budget on June 9: Expand tax base urgently, PM asks economic team

Intra-day update: rupee largely unchanged in inter-bank, falls to 308-310 in open market

World Bank says Pakistan in want of 10mn houses

FBR considering documenting non-filers’ property deals

Oil prices rise as much as $1 on concerns over tightening supply

Plant, field installations remain safe, says Pakistan Oilfields after militant attack

Netflix expands password-sharing crackdown worldwide

MoFA to discuss US sanctions on IP gas pipeline today

Who threw blanket of secrecy over govt-NCA deal?: It was decision of Cabinet, IK tells NAB

Read more stories