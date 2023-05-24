IHC orders Asad Umar’s release

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered on Wednesday the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Asad Umar who was arrested after former PM Imran Khan’s detainment.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb presided over the hearing today and directed Umar to submit a declaration. The judge also directed him to delete his incendiary tweets.

The IHC also warned that in case of violation of the declaration, the PTI senior leader should forget his political career.

He is the latest PTI leader to be released from jail. On Tuesday, Shah Mahmood Qureshi was re-arrested soon after being released from the Adiala Jail.

Confirming his arrest, the PTI Twitter handle said Qureshi was arrested after he refused to leave the party.

“I am with the party, I will stay with the party,” the statement quoted him as saying.

Qureshi was among the top PTI leaders arrested from Islamabad within 24 hours of the outbreak of violent protests following former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest as the government tightened the noose around the party.

Similarly, Fawad Chaudhry was also released on Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) order. However, authorities attempted to arrest him which he avoided by running inside the court.

Meanwhile, several PTI leaders have left the party after being released from jail. On Tuesday, Dr Shireen Mazari and Fayyazul Hassan Chohan announced they were leaving the party.

MPA Bilal Ahmed Ghaffar from Karachi also announced he will leave the party and politics following the May 9 violence in which military installations were attacked.

Ghaffar announced his decision in a Twitter post, saying he had decided to quit after 12 years of active politics and working for the cause of a better country.