ISLAMABAD: Another Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jamshed Cheema has decided to part ways with the party over May 9 violence.

According to media reports, the development was confirmed by his lawyer, stating that he held a meeting with Jamsheed Cheema in jail. “I am confident that he would quit PTI as soon as he comes out of jail,” he said. Cheema’s lawyer further said his client is upset over the attacks on military installations on May 9.