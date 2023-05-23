Attacks were planned by IK, alleges Hamza

LAHORE: Former Punjab chief minister and PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz said on Monday that PTI Chairman Imran Khan by orchestrating attacks on military buildings and memorials of martyrs hurt the feelings of martyr’s families.

During his visit to ‘Yadgare Shuhada’ at Manawan, here Monday, Hamza said that what PTI leaders and workers did on May 9 was unprecedented. “This was something which even Pakistan’s enemies could not do in the last 76 years of the country’s existence,” he said, adding: “The nations which did not respect its martyrs could not progress.”

The PML-N leader said nobody should forget that Pakistan came into existence following countless sacrifices given by Muslims of the sub-continent. “Attacks on Jinnah House and government buildings are highly unfortunate,” he said, adding: “Airbases at Mianwali and Sargodha and the GHQ also came under attack.”

Moreover, the former Punjab Assembly deputy speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari met the PML-N senior vice president Maryam Nawaz, here Monday and announced to join the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N).

