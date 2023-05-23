KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 222,818 tonnes of cargo comprising 124,718 tonnes of import cargo and 98,100 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 124,718 comprised of 76,546 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 2 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 4,920 tonnes of Iron Ore & 43,250 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 98,100 tonnes comprised of 57,146 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 2,054 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 37,900 tonnes of Clinkers & 1,000 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 8800 containers comprising of 3884 containers import and 4916 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1118 of 20’s and 1224 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 159 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 945 of 20’s and 817 of 40’s loaded containers while 143 of 20’s and 1097 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 14 ships namely, Jolly Vanadio, Bbc Maryland, Athina, Cosco Hamburg, Cma Cgm Titan, Xin Pu Dong, Ssl Delhi, Northern Discovery, Hyundai Singapore, Momentum Phonex, Msc Darien, MT Mardan and Nave Aquila have berthed at Karachi Port.

Approximately,07 ships namely Seaspan Osaka, Ym Excellence, Jolly Vannadio, Bbc Maryland, Cma Cgm Titan, Cosco Hamburg and Ssl Delhi have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship, Maersk Phuket left the Port on Monday morning & three more ships, CMB Chikako, Magnum Force and N-Orhan are expected to sail on (today) 22nd May, 2023.

Cargo Throughput of 135,177tones, comprising 94,577 tones imports Cargo and 40,600 tones export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,886 Containers (988 TEUs Imports and 1,898 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Al-Thakhira, MSC Cape Town-III and Olympia & two more ships, MSC Roma and Maersk Boston carrying LNG and Containers are expected to take berths at Elengy Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on Monday, 22nd May & two more Container ships, Santa Rosa and MSC United-VIII are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday, 23rd May 2023.

