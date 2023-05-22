AVN 52.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.12%)
BAFL 30.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.79%)
BOP 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.32%)
CNERGY 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
DFML 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.3%)
DGKC 46.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
EPCL 44.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.77%)
FCCL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.99%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.48%)
FLYNG 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.88%)
GGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
HUBC 68.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.3%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
KAPCO 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
KEL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.67%)
LOTCHEM 27.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
MLCF 26.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.63%)
NETSOL 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.48%)
OGDC 75.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.68%)
PAEL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
PPL 58.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-2.35%)
PRL 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.87%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SNGP 41.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.4%)
TELE 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
TPLP 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 99.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.63%)
UNITY 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,140 Decreased By -43.3 (-1.04%)
BR30 14,214 Decreased By -179 (-1.24%)
KSE100 41,302 Decreased By -297 (-0.71%)
KSE30 14,663 Decreased By -125.2 (-0.85%)
Brecorder Logo
May 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble edges up, Yandex shares hit over 1-year high

Reuters Published 22 May, 2023 12:52pm
Follow us

The Russian rouble firmed marginally on Monday, overcoming lower oil prices to move back past the 80 mark against the dollar on the promise of increased supply of foreign currency as exporters prepare for tax payments.

At 0705 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% stronger against the dollar at 79.90 and was unchanged versus the euro at 86.49. It had firmed 0.2% against the yuan to 11.35.

Month-end tax payments that usually lead exporters to convert foreign currency revenue to meet local liabilities should provide the rouble with some support.

Those taxes are due on May 29. Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was down 1% at $74.82 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.7% to 1,043.8 points.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.8% higher at 2,647.8 points. Russian indexes eased on Friday as the West imposed new sanctions on some metals companies, but dividend announcements by “heavyweights” like Rosneft and Gazprom this week could propel the market to new highs, said Sinara Investment Bank.

Shares in Nasdaq-listed tech giant Yandex hit a more than one-year high in early trade on Monday, extending gains from the previous session, and up around 4% on the day.

Russian rouble turns negative after hitting eight-week high

Yandex, often dubbed “Russia’s Google”, has received bids from Russian billionaires for assets it is seeking to divest within the country that value them at some $14 billion, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Russian rouble

Comments

1000 characters

Russian rouble edges up, Yandex shares hit over 1-year high

LHC orders Shireen Mazari’s release

Intra-day update: rupee registers losses against US dollar

Delayed notifications: Wind energy association not happy with Power Division

PM accuses PTI of committing anti-state acts

More than 10,000 workers arrested, claims Imran

ECC approves Rs1.146bn through TSG for trade missions

India hosts G20 tourism meet in IIOJK under heavy security

Personal data protection bill finalised

Tobacco industry: FBR anticipates Rs200bn collection on FED hike

Israeli forces kill three Palestinians in West Bank: Palestinian ministry

Read more stories