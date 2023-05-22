AVN 53.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.54%)
BAFL 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
BOP 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.13%)
DGKC 46.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 44.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.08%)
FFL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.7%)
FLYNG 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
GGL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
HUBC 69.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
KAPCO 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
KEL 1.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
MLCF 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
NETSOL 73.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.03%)
OGDC 76.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.1%)
PAEL 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
PPL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.72%)
PRL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.51%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
SNGP 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.71%)
TELE 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
TPLP 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.8%)
TRG 99.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.58%)
UNITY 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,154 Decreased By -28.9 (-0.69%)
BR30 14,275 Decreased By -118.3 (-0.82%)
KSE100 41,409 Decreased By -189.9 (-0.46%)
KSE30 14,711 Decreased By -77.2 (-0.52%)
Heavyweight champ Fury looking at bout in Australia

AFP Published 22 May, 2023 11:09am
Photo: REUTERS
MELBOURNE: Britain’s world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury says he is seriously exploring the possibility of a fight in Australia.

The unbeaten Fury is currently in the country to support close friend and former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker in his bout against Faiga Opelu on Wednesday.

“I’m looking to do a fight here so I will be going up and down the country looking at different stadiums over the next few days,” Fury told Fox Sports television.

“I’m 100 percent serious.”

The 34-year-old Fury, who boasts a record of 33 wins from 34 fights with one draw, is visiting Australia for the first time.

Fury hasn’t fought since retaining his World Boxing Council title with a decisive stoppage over British rival Derek Chisora in December, with nothing else yet lined up.

There have been on-off talks with Oleksandr Usyk, who holds the WBA, IBF and WBO titles.

“I’m looking to fight some big fights this year and next year,” Fury said in Melbourne, adding that negotiations with the Ukrainian Usyk are ongoing.

“We have an undisputed fight on the horizon for all the belts against Oleksandr Usyk,” he told Fox Sports.

“That has been in talks now for well over a year. There’s also other big fights, so we’re working on some possibilities at the moment.” One of them could be against China’s Zhang Zhilei or fellow Briton Joe Joyce if Usyk fails to materialise.

Zhang upset Joyce with a sixth-round stoppage in London in April, taking his WBO interim title and with it the mandatory position to face the sanctioning body’s full champion Usyk.

Haney downs Lomachenko to retain undisputed crown

Joyce has activated his rematch clause and Fury is eyeing a possible clash against the winner.

“We were supposed to talk about fighting Zhang but Joe Joyce has activated his rematch clause so them two will now have a rematch and maybe the winner will get a chance to fight me later on,” he said.

