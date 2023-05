KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell more than 2% on Monday, surrendering the previous session’s gains, as subdued demand and losses in rival edible oils weighed on the market.

Palm oil may drop further into 3,288-3,344 ringgit range

The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 78 ringgit, or 2.24%, to 3,403 ringgit ($767.31) a tonne during early trade, down for a fifth session in six.