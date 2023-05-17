AVN 61.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
BAFL 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.78%)
BOP 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.8%)
CNERGY 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
DFML 11.08 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (12.26%)
DGKC 47.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.67%)
EPCL 45.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FCCL 12.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.62%)
FFL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.02%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.06%)
GGL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.15%)
HUBC 70.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.42%)
HUMNL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.86%)
KAPCO 22.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.56%)
LOTCHEM 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.84%)
MLCF 27.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.98%)
NETSOL 74.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
OGDC 78.85 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.01%)
PAEL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
PIBTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.02%)
PPL 60.00 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.45%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.51%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.31%)
SNGP 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.52%)
TELE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.7%)
TPLP 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TRG 104.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.8%)
UNITY 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,236 Decreased By -4.2 (-0.1%)
BR30 14,601 Decreased By -44.5 (-0.3%)
KSE100 41,907 Decreased By -99.6 (-0.24%)
KSE30 14,979 Decreased By -47 (-0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
May 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil may drop further into 3,288-3,344 ringgit range

Reuters Published 17 May, 2023 12:24pm
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may drop further into a range of 3,288-3,344 ringgit per tonne, as it has broken a support at 3,418 ringgit. The support could have been working as the final barrier towards 3,288 ringgit.

The wave 2 ended at 3,344 ringgit, which serves as a closer target.

Resistance is at 3,418 ringgit, a break above which could lead to a weak gain to 3,451 ringgit.

On the daily chart, the deep drops from the May 9 high of 3,837 ringgit suggest a continuation of the downtrend from 4,425 ringgit.

Palm oil ends lower on rising output

The trend observes set of projection levels on the fall from 3,980 ringgit.

This projection analysis indicates a target zone of 3,055-3,273 ringgit.

Palm Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil may drop further into 3,288-3,344 ringgit range

Intra-day update: rupee slightly stronger against US dollar

IHC extends order against Imran’s arrest till May 31

Chancery building in Washington: Cabinet approves $7.1m sale price

Power sector subsidy: Finance shows willingness to allocate Rs450bn

The Organic Meat Company Ltd to acquire MSMH for Rs170mn

ECC approves Rs5.57bn TSG for urea subsidy

Second consecutive month: Pakistan posts $18m current account surplus in April

NHA has not received any money from PM’s package for Balochistan, Senate body told

Budget measures regarding new housing societies: FBR, provinces to document ‘plot file’ trading

Rising steel smuggling from Iran, Afghanistan: PALSP issues ‘stern warning’ to FBR

Read more stories