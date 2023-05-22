Kashmir: Sharjeel praises Bilawal

KARACHI: Accusing the last PTI government of compromising on the Kashmir issue, Sindh Minister for Information and PPP leader Sharjeel Inam Memon on Sunday vowed that the present government would not follow in the footsteps of its predecessor.

Addressing a press conference, he claimed that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had raised the Kashmir issue at all world forums.

He went on to say that Saturday, too, former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan had alleged that the former army chief was behind the ouster of his government.

“It is hard to understand why Imran has stooped so low that he keeps pointing fingers at the army,” Memon wondered.

He was of the view that the PTI chairman’s claim that his government was shown the door because of US conspiracy was a ‘lie’. “Imran misguided the nation by spreading the lie,” he alleged.

The minister hit out at the former prime minister and members of his party for constantly attacking the state institutions.