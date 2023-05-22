AVN 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.78%)
Siemens profit triples on orders boost

AFP Published 22 May, 2023 06:23am
FRANKFURT: German industrial conglomerate Siemens raised its outlook for 2023 on Wednesday after second-quarter profits nearly tripled on higher orders.

Between January and March, the group booked a net profit of 3.5 billion euros ($3.8 billion), up from 1.2 billion euros year-on-year.

Siemens said the boost came from the partial reversal of an impairment charge linked to its stake in Siemens Energy, as well as a 15-percent jump in new orders.

Group revenues also climbed by 15 percent to hit 19.4 billion euros.

Demand was especially strong at the group’s smart infrastructure and mobility units, helped by easing global supply chain bottlenecks.

Siemens, which runs its financial year from October to September, said it had won a record 2.9-billion-euro contract in the second quarter to deliver 1,200 electric locomotives for Indian Railways.

CEO Roland Busch praised the group’s “outstanding performance” over the quarter, which saw “all-time highs in profit for digital industries and smart infrastructure, as well as another record in order backlog”.

The company lifted its full-year outlook for 2023, saying it now expected revenues to grow by nine to 11 percent, up from a previous target of seven to 10 percent.

