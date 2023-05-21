US envoy to visit Karachi, Thatta on 22nd

ISLAMABAD: US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome along with a team of embassy officials will visit Karachi and Southern Sindh (Thatta) on May 22-25, 2023 to highlight and review economic development and cultural projects funded by the US government, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, sources said, has intimated all the concerned entities including security agencies for security plan of the delegation.

The engagements included (i) visit to Mehran University of Engineering and Technology; (ii) a tour of the Jhimpir Power Limited Wind Farm funded by US DFC; (iii) USAID-funded power grid station and; (iv) visit to AFCP cultural site in Thatta.

The delegation, sources said, will also interact with the private sector to get update on different aspects of economy.

Ambassador Blome’s delegation includes, Nicole Theriot, US Consul General Karachi Liam O’ Flanagan, Deputy Consel General, Karachi, Reed Aeschliman, USAID Mission Director, Michael Rossman, USAID Deputy Mission Director, Xerses Sidhwa, USAID Director, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Provincial and Humanitarian Affairs Office, Rachel Grant, USAID Deputy Director, KPK Provincial and Humanitarian Affairs Office, Stephen Berlinguette, USAID Deputy Director, Climate and Sustainable Growth Office, Saqib Ahmed Khan, USAID Economic Growth Specialist, Hafeez Samo, USAID Education Specialist, Abdul Rehman, USAID Humanitarian Specialist, Krista Bustamante, Spokesperson, US Consulate General Karachi, Elizabeth Isaman, Economic Officer, US Embassy, Leah Severino, Economic Unit Chief, US Consulate General Karachi, Trude Raizen, Refugee Coordinator, US Embassy, Muhammad Ishfaq, Refugee Specialist US Embassy, Chase Johnson, Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement, US Embassy, Mark Kennedy, Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement, US Embassy and Christopher Fitzpatrick, Office of the Defence Representative-Pakistan, US Embassy.

The official party will also include Eugene Choe of Ambassador Blome’s Protective Detail.

