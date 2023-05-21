Gold sharply up

KARACHI: Gold prices on Saturday closed on a high note but silver stood firm on the local market, traders said.
Gold prices scaled up by Rs2700 to Rs235300 per tola and Rs2315 to Rs201732 per 10 grams.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / May 21
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5.55
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / May 21
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
405
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / May 21
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / May 21
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / May 21
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / May 21
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
68.05
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / May 21
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
399.41
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / May 21
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / May 21
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
6.56
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / May 21
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
79.83
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / May 21
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5.55
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / May 21
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
405
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / May 21
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / May 21
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / May 21
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / May 21
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
68.05
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / May 21
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
399.41
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / May 21
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / May 21
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
6.56
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / May 21
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
79.83
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
WorldCall Telecom / May 21
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
19,984,893
▲ 0.00
|
Air Link Com. / May 21
Air Link Communication Limited(AIRLINK)
|
6,096,000
▲ 0.00
|
The Searle Co. / May 21
The Searle Company Limited(SEARL)
|
4,864,361
▲ 0.00
|
Unity Foods Ltd / May 21
Unity Foods Limited(UNITY)
|
4,779,215
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Petroleum / May 21
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
4,526,257
▲ 0.00
|
Balochistan Glass / May 21
Balochistan Glass Limited(BGL)
|
3,981,000
▲ 0.00
|
Nishat Chun.Pow. / May 21
Nishat Chunian Power Limited(NCPL)
|
3,519,000
▲ 0.00
|
Bankislami Pak. / May 21
BankIslami Pakistan Limited(BIPL)
|
3,476,855
▲ 0.00
|
Citi Pharma Ltd / May 21
Citi Pharma Ltd.(CPHL)
|
3,274,012
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Refinery / May 21
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
2,934,030
▲ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / May 19
|
285.97
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / May 19
|
285.42
|
USD to Japanese Yen / May 19
|
137.98
|
USD to Swiss Franc / May 19
|
0.90
|
Pound Sterling to USD / May 19
|
1.24
|
Euro to USD / May 19
|
1.08
|
UK LIBOR % / May 19
|
5.06
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / May 19
|
4191.98
|
India Sensex / May 19
|
61729.68
|
Tokyo Nikkei / May 19
|
30808.35
|
Nasdaq / May 19
|
12657.90
|
Hang Seng / May 19
|
19450.57
|
FTSE 100 / May 19
|
7756.87
|
Dow Jones / May 19
|
33426.63
|
Germany DAX 30 / May 19
|
16275.38
|
France CAC40 / May 19
|
7491.96
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / May 19
|
71.55
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / May 19
|
20235
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / May 19
|
199417
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / May 19
|
1977.81
|
Cotton US¢/pound / May 19
|
86.72
