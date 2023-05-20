AVN 53.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.83%)
BAFL 30.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.34%)
CNERGY 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.87%)
DFML 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
DGKC 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.87%)
EPCL 44.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
FCCL 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
FFL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
HUBC 69.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.46%)
KAPCO 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
KEL 1.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.91%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
NETSOL 74.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.4%)
OGDC 77.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.46%)
PAEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.55%)
PPL 60.34 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.01%)
PRL 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.86%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SNGP 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.72%)
TELE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.94%)
TPLP 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.37%)
TRG 101.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.15%)
UNITY 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
WTL 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,183 Increased By 5.8 (0.14%)
BR30 14,393 Increased By 40.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 41,599 Increased By 157.1 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,788 Increased By 28.3 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
May 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

MQM-P concerned at high public transport fares

Recorder Report Published 20 May, 2023 05:59am
Follow us

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Friday clamoured over the soaring inflation with higher transport fares, despite petroleum prices have declined, asking the government as to what role it has played to reduce the ticket price.

Rana Ansar, the MQM’s parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly drew the government’s attention towards the higher transport fares and soaring inflation.

She said that the petroleum prices have fallen but the commuters are still asked to pay higher charges on the public transport. She questioned the government that what steps it has taken bring down transport charges.

Sindh Information Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon, who also holds Transport and Mass Transit portfolio, replied that his department has dispatched letters to all transport associations for the fare reduction.

Regarding the People’s Bus Service, which the Sindh government runs on the megacity’s roads, he said that the cabinet has decided not to increase fares from Rs50 per passenger no matter if fuel prices surge. He said that the Sindh government will bear the losses on fuel adjustment as a subsidy to the commuters. “When petrol was available for Rs150 a litre, the fare was Rs50,” and the service still charges the same fare. MMA’s Syed Abdul Rasheed asked the government about it policy on copy culture during the metric exams and leaking of questions papers.

In response, Muhammad Ismail Rahu, the Sindh Minister Universities and Boards said that action has been taken to end the practice of cheating in the board exams. However, he denied that any pre-exams question papers are leaked to the students. Investigations found no such attempts of paper leakages, he said, and announced that a case will be filed against the exams controller if a student is caught cheating.

Qasim Fakhri of the TLP complained about gas load shedding and spewing sewerage water from the underground lines. He also demanded of the government to turn down a new contract to the K-Electric.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

MQM P public transport fares Rana Ansar

Comments

1000 characters

MQM-P concerned at high public transport fares

IK says had ‘no dialogue’ with army after unrest

LHC declares acceptance of 72 PTI MNAs’ resignations illegal

IK refuses home search by police, sets his own terms

PM for lowering prices of eatables, transport fares

PM vows every possible support to UAE investors

PBS extends census deadline again

Hydropower, water projects: Ministry agrees to allocate Rs100bn as IBC

Rs1.25/unit hike in consumer tariff also sought: KP govt urges Centre to clear Rs62bn NHP dues

Sunwalk holds kick-off ceremony in Islamabad: Work on mega fibre optic cable laying project begins

Local, foreign assets: Rs9bn CVT collected so far

Read more stories