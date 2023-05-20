AVN 53.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.83%)
BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 20 May, 2023 05:59am
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited      20-05-2023    11:30
Indus Motor Company Limited           22-05-2023    12:30
Janana De Malucho Textile Mills 
Limited                               22-05-2023    11:30
Bannu Woollen Mills Limited           22-05-2023    10:00
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Limited         23-05-2023    11:00
Sindh Abadgar's Sugar Mills Limited   23-05-2023    12:30
Dawood Lawrencepur Limited            24-05-2023    15:00
The Crescent Textile Mills Limited    25-05-2023     9:00
The Universal Insurance Company 
Limited                               25-05-2023    12:15
Al-Noor Sugar Mills Limited           25-05-2023    11:00
Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering        25-05-2023    14:30
Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills Limited        26-05-2023    11:00
Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited   26-05-2023    11:00
Mehran Sugar Mills Limited            26-05-2023    11:30
Pakistan International Container      30-05-2023     13:0
=========================================================

