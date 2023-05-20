Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited 20-05-2023 11:30
Indus Motor Company Limited 22-05-2023 12:30
Janana De Malucho Textile Mills
Limited 22-05-2023 11:30
Bannu Woollen Mills Limited 22-05-2023 10:00
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Limited 23-05-2023 11:00
Sindh Abadgar's Sugar Mills Limited 23-05-2023 12:30
Dawood Lawrencepur Limited 24-05-2023 15:00
The Crescent Textile Mills Limited 25-05-2023 9:00
The Universal Insurance Company
Limited 25-05-2023 12:15
Al-Noor Sugar Mills Limited 25-05-2023 11:00
Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering 25-05-2023 14:30
Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills Limited 26-05-2023 11:00
Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited 26-05-2023 11:00
Mehran Sugar Mills Limited 26-05-2023 11:30
Pakistan International Container 30-05-2023 13:0
=========================================================
Comments