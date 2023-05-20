AVN 53.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.83%)
BAFL 30.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.34%)
CNERGY 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.87%)
DFML 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
DGKC 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.87%)
EPCL 44.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
FCCL 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
FFL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
HUBC 69.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.46%)
KAPCO 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
KEL 1.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.91%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
NETSOL 74.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.4%)
OGDC 77.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.46%)
PAEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.55%)
PPL 60.34 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.01%)
PRL 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.86%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SNGP 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.72%)
TELE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.94%)
TPLP 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.37%)
TRG 101.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.15%)
UNITY 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
WTL 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,183 Increased By 5.8 (0.14%)
BR30 14,393 Increased By 40.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 41,599 Increased By 157.1 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,788 Increased By 28.3 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
May 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 20 May, 2023 05:59am
Follow us

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

=======================================================================================================
                                                              Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                          Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                      From          To         Right          Ex-Price
=======================================================================================================
Bannu Woollen Mills Limited #      12-05-2023   20-05-2023                                   20-05-2023
Janana De Malucho Textile
Mills Limited #                    13-05-2023   20-05-2023                                   20-05-2023
Ghani C hemical Industries 
Limited (Class B) $                18-05-2023   20-05-2023
(HUBCSC2) The Hub Power
Company Limited                    19-05-2023   21-05-2023
Cyan Limited #                     16-05-2023   22-05-2023                                   22-05-2023
Dawood Hercules Corporation
Limited #                          16-05-2023   22-05-2023                                   22-05-2023
IGI Life Insurance 
Limited #                          16-05-2023   23-05-2023                                   23-05-2023
(K E L S C 6) K-E lectric 
Limited                            16-05-2023   23-05-2023
IGI Holdings Limited #             16-05-2023   23-05-2023                                   23-05-2023
Systems Limited                    17-05-2023   23-05-2023     50% (F)        15-05-2023     23-05-2023
Lucky Cement Limited #             17-05-2023   24-05-2023                                   24-05-2023
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan 
Limited                            18-05-2023   24-05-2023     NIL                           24-05-2023
Image Pakistan Limited #           18-05-2023   24-05-2023                                   24-05-2023
Attock Cement Pakistan 
Limited #                          18-05-2023   25-05-2023                                   25-05-2023
Universal Insurance Co             18-05-2023   25-05-2023                                   25-05-2023
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. 
Ltd. #                             18-05-2023   25-05-2023                                   25-05-2023
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan 
Limited                            19-05-2023   25-05-2023     NIL                           25-05-2023
Octopus Digital Limited            19-05-2023   26-05-2023     15% (B)        17-05-2023     26-05-2023
Service GlobalFootwear 
Limited #                          19-05-2023   26-05-2023                                   26-05-2023
Habib Insurance Co. Ltd            16-05-2023   29-05-2023     12.5% (F)      12-05-2023     29-05-2023
Waves Home Appliances 
Limited                            19-05-2023   29-05-2023     NIL                           29-05-2023
Waves Home Appliances 
Limited                            19-05-2023   29-05-2023     NIL                           29-05-2023
Waves Corporation Ltd              19-05-2023   29-05-2023     NIL                           29-05-2023
Century Insurance Company 
Ltd. #                             21-05-2023   29-05-2023                                   29-05-2023
Johnson & Phillips 
(Pakistan) Ltd. #                  22-05-2023   29-05-2023                                   29-05-2023
Avanceon Limited                   22-05-2023   29-05-2023     15% (B)        18-05-2023     29-05-2023
Jubilee Spinning & Weaving
Mills Ltd. #                       22-05-2023   29-05-2023                                   29-05-2023
Shahtaj Sugar Mills 
Limited #                          22-05-2023   29-05-2023                                   29-05-2023
Modaraba Al-Mali                   23-05-2023   29-05-2023     14.34% (R)     19-05-2023
Packages Limited #                 23-05-2023   29-05-2023                                   29-05-2023
Ideal Spinning Mills 
Limited #                          23-05-2023   30-05-2023                                   30-05-2023
Fazal Cloth Mills Limited #        23-05-2023   30-05-2023                                   30-05-2023
Shams Textile Mills 
Limited #                          24-05-2023   30-05-2023                                   30-05-2023
Dawood Lawrencepur Limited         24-05-2023   30-05-2023     NIL                           30-05-2023
Ansari Sugar Mills Limited         24-05-2023   30-05-2023     NIL                           30-05-2023
Pakistan International 
Container                          24-05-2023   30-05-2023     NIL                           30-05-2023
Loads Limited #                    24-05-2023   30-05-2023                                   30-05-2023
Worldcall Telecom Limited #        24-05-2023   31-05-2023                                   31-05-2023
Shakarganj Limited #               25-05-2023   31-05-2023                                   31-05-2023
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Limited                   30-05-2023   31-05-2023
(MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron &
Steel Industries Ltd               26-05-2023   2-Jun-23
JS Bank Limited                    29-05-2023   5-Jun-23       17% (R)        25-05-2023
Habib Rice Product 
Limited #                          29-05-2023   5-Jun-23                                       5-Jun-23
Soneri Bank Limited Term 
Finance
Certificate (SNBLTFC3)             24-05-2023   6-Jun-23
Huffaz Seamless Pipe
Industries Limited                 31-05-2023   8-Jun-23       NIL                             8-Jun-23
IBL HealthCare Limited #           2-Jun-23     8-Jun-23                                       8-Jun-23
First Credit and Investment
Bank Limited #                     3-Jun-23     10-Jun-23                                     10-Jun-23
Atlas Honda Limited                7-Jun-23     21-Jun-23      130% (F)       5-Jun-23        21-Jun-23
=======================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Book Closure for issuing shares of LVL and LPL to

the shareholders of DATM and LSEFSL @

Book closure for Conversion of Class B Shares to

Ordinary Shares $

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PSX Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

Comments

1000 characters

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

IK says had ‘no dialogue’ with army after unrest

LHC declares acceptance of 72 PTI MNAs’ resignations illegal

IK refuses home search by police, sets his own terms

PM for lowering prices of eatables, transport fares

PM vows every possible support to UAE investors

PBS extends census deadline again

Hydropower, water projects: Ministry agrees to allocate Rs100bn as IBC

Rs1.25/unit hike in consumer tariff also sought: KP govt urges Centre to clear Rs62bn NHP dues

Sunwalk holds kick-off ceremony in Islamabad: Work on mega fibre optic cable laying project begins

Local, foreign assets: Rs9bn CVT collected so far

Read more stories