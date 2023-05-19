AVN 53.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.83%)
BAFL 30.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.34%)
CNERGY 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.87%)
DFML 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
DGKC 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.87%)
EPCL 44.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
FCCL 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
FFL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
HUBC 69.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.46%)
KAPCO 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
KEL 1.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.91%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
NETSOL 74.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.4%)
OGDC 77.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.46%)
PAEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.55%)
PPL 60.34 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.01%)
PRL 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.86%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SNGP 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.72%)
TELE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.94%)
TPLP 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.37%)
TRG 101.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.15%)
UNITY 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
WTL 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,183 Increased By 5.8 (0.14%)
BR30 14,393 Increased By 40.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 41,599 Increased By 157.1 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,788 Increased By 28.3 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
May 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Quad leaders to meet on sidelines of G7: White House

AFP Published 19 May, 2023 06:32pm
Follow us

HIROSHIMA: Leaders of the United States, Japan, Australia and India will hold talks on the sidelines of the G7 on Saturday, the White House said, after discussions in Sydney were cancelled.

The Quad had been due to meet next week after the G7, but the plan was dropped after US President Joe Biden cut short his Asia trip because of debt ceiling negotiations in Washington.

“Tomorrow, in addition to the G7, President Biden will participate in the third in-person Quad Leaders’ meeting,” the White House said in a statement Friday.

“Along with sharing strategic assessments, the leaders will welcome new forms of Quad cooperation on secure digital technology, submarine cables, infrastructure capacity building, and maritime domain awareness,” the statement added.

G7 agrees new sanctions to ‘starve Russia’s war machine’

Biden had been due to travel from Hiroshima to Papua New Guinea for a historic trip, before continuing to Australia.

But with warnings Washington could face a catastrophic default on its debts by June 1, he opted to return home after the Japan leg of the trip.

The Quad alliance positions itself as a bulwark against China’s growing assertiveness in the Asia-Pacific region under President Xi Jinping.

Members deny hostile intentions towards Beijing however, and stress that they are not a military alliance.

Still, China has described the grouping as an attempt to encircle it.

The last Quad meeting was held in Japan in 2022.

White House G7 summit G7 leaders G7 meeting

Comments

1000 characters

Quad leaders to meet on sidelines of G7: White House

IMF is baulking probably due to political unrest in Pakistan, says Bloomberg

JI’s Sirajul Haq survives suicide attack on convoy in Zhob: party spokesperson

Macroeconomic conditions deteriorated during first half FY23: SBP

3rd successive decline: rupee settles at 285.82 against US dollar

Attack on Jinnah House brought ‘disgrace’ to country: Imran

Electricity generation in Pakistan declines 23% YoY in April

China opposes G20 tourism meeting in IIOJK, will not attend

Indian PM Modi says peace on border essential for normal ties with China

India’s forex reserves edge towards $600bn, hit near 1-year high

Lahore ATC grants Imran Khan pre-arrest bail in 3 cases

Read more stories