China opposes G20 tourism meeting in IIOJK: CNN-News 18

NEW DELHI: China is opposed to a G20 tourism meeting next week in Indian-held Kashmir, CNN-News 18 reported on Friday.

Islamabad has also opposed New Delhi’s decision to hold G20 meetings in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) under its year-long presidency of the bloc.

India has stepped up security in the region because of an increase in Mujahideen attacks in the run-up to the G20 meeting.

The city of occupied Srinagar, the summer capital of the federal territory, is due to host a tourism working group meeting of G20 members on May 22-24, part of a series of meetings ahead of a G20 summit in New Delhi in September.