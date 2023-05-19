AVN 53.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.83%)
China opposes G20 tourism meeting in IIOJK: CNN-News 18

Reuters Published 19 May, 2023 03:55pm
NEW DELHI: China is opposed to a G20 tourism meeting next week in Indian-held Kashmir, CNN-News 18 reported on Friday.

India boosts security for G20 meeting in IIOJK after attacks

Islamabad has also opposed New Delhi’s decision to hold G20 meetings in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) under its year-long presidency of the bloc.

India has stepped up security in the region because of an increase in Mujahideen attacks in the run-up to the G20 meeting.

The city of occupied Srinagar, the summer capital of the federal territory, is due to host a tourism working group meeting of G20 members on May 22-24, part of a series of meetings ahead of a G20 summit in New Delhi in September.

