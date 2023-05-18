AVN 54.48 Decreased By ▼ -7.32 (-11.84%)
BAFL 30.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.29%)
BOP 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.58%)
CNERGY 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
DFML 10.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.38%)
DGKC 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.95%)
EPCL 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.2%)
FCCL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
FFL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.69%)
GGL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
HUBC 69.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.23%)
KAPCO 22.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KEL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.08%)
LOTCHEM 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.81%)
MLCF 27.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
NETSOL 74.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.6%)
OGDC 77.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.17%)
PAEL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
PIBTL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.08%)
PPL 59.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.72%)
PRL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.17%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
SNGP 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.55%)
TELE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TPLP 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
TRG 102.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.34%)
UNITY 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,193 Decreased By -34.9 (-0.82%)
BR30 14,418 Decreased By -124.7 (-0.86%)
KSE100 41,608 Decreased By -225.8 (-0.54%)
KSE30 14,827 Decreased By -116.9 (-0.78%)
Brecorder Logo
May 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

World Cup 2026 teams to be based in ‘clusters’: Infantino

AFP Published 18 May, 2023 11:32am
Follow us

LOS ANGELES: Teams at the expanded 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico will be based in regional clusters during the early rounds to ease travel, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Wednesday.

Speaking in Los Angeles to unveil the official logo and branding for the tournament, Infantino said the move was prompted by the scale of the 2026 finals.

For the first time the next World Cup will include 48 teams – up from 32 – and will be co-hosted by three countries, another first.

“The challenges will be the whole logistics around it,” Infantino said. “It’s a continent – three countries and not three small countries either – three big countries.

“The distances, the time zones, the climatic differences too – altitude in Mexico, sea level in other parts.

“So for us it’s important to create the right environment for the teams and the fans to be put in the best possible conditions.

FIFA responsible for undervaluing Women’s World Cup, says Dodd

“Meaning not having to travel too much, especially at the beginning. So we will create some clusters where teams will be based depending on the draw and then they will play their games in that particular cluster.”

Infantino said travel, and the move towards basing teams in regions, had been discussed at a meeting in Doha last week of the 32 coaches involved in last year’s World Cup.

“This was one of the advantages of the World Cup in Qatar, where a player, one hour after the game, was in his bed,” he said.

“(In 2026) there will be some travel involved but we will coordinate that and make sure that it will be the best possible conditions for the teams.”

Infantino meanwhile hopes the tournament can build on the success of the 1994 finals in the United States, which helped establish Major League Soccer in North America.

Asked what he wanted the legacy of 2026 to be, Infantino told AFP: “That soccer will be the number one sport in North America.”

Infantino’s remarks came as FIFA rolled out a “green carpet” for celebrities and former players at the Griffith Observatory overlooking Los Angeles.

The gala event was held to unveil the official branding for the 2026 tournament.

Among the guests was former US international Alexi Lalas, one of the stars of 1994.

Lalas backed Infantino’s pledge to base teams in regions.

“At the risk of ‘grumpy old-manning it’, it’s not like these guys are sitting in the middle seat in economy on a budget airline or anything,” Lalas told AFP. “They’re on charter aircraft all over the place.

“But having said that, we’re obviously talking about six-hour trips, time-zone changes. For a lot of players around the world that fundamentally changes the competition, so a regional type of situation makes sense.”

Canada Mexico FIFA Gianni Infantino

Comments

1000 characters

World Cup 2026 teams to be based in ‘clusters’: Infantino

Stalled bailout: Govt to stick it out despite IMF procrastination

Intra-day update: rupee weakens against US dollar

IHC orders Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s release

Jul-Apr ITeS export remittances down 3pc to $2.133bn YoY

Petroleum sector: Govt plans to curtail circular debt to Rs600bn

Non-determination of tariff by Nepra: Kapco threatens to invoke sovereign guarantee

Lucky Cement’s joint venture to enhance production capacity in Iraq

IMF board approves $3 billion Ghana loan agreement

‘Road-to-Makkah’: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to implement project

PM, Iranian president to open border projects today

Read more stories