May 18, 2023
Technology

Amazon’s cloud unit to invest $13 billion in India by 2030

Reuters Published 18 May, 2023 10:10am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud computing division of Amazon.com Inc, said on Thursday it plans to invest 1.06 trillion rupees ($13 billion) in India by 2030, doubling down on its past investments to cater to an ever-growing demand.

The latest investment will be used to build its cloud infrastructure in India and it will support over 100,000 full- time jobs annually, AWS said.

The company runs two data centers in the Indian subcontinent - one in Mumbai which was launched in 2016, and another in Hyderabad, started in 2022. AWS’s total planned investment in India adds up to about $16.4 billion by 2030, the company said in a statement.

Amazon announces ‘Lord of the Rings’ video game

The cloud platform offers more than 200 services, including storage, robotics and artificial intelligence.

Amazon’s cloud division has been investing in regions across the world to provide seamless connectivity. Earlier this year it said it plans to invest $6 billion in Malaysia by 2037.

Malaysia Amazon Amazon Web Services

