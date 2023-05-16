AVN 61.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.13%)
BAFL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.08%)
CNERGY 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
DFML 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
DGKC 48.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.31%)
EPCL 45.11 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.17%)
FCCL 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.9%)
FFL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.21%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
GGL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.85%)
HUBC 70.90 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.5%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (10.07%)
KAPCO 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
KEL 1.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.09%)
LOTCHEM 26.61 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.74%)
MLCF 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.97%)
NETSOL 74.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.97%)
OGDC 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
PAEL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
PIBTL 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
PPL 59.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
PRL 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
SNGP 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.79%)
TELE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (11.45%)
TPLP 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 105.24 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.49%)
UNITY 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,240 Increased By 24.9 (0.59%)
BR30 14,645 Increased By 103.8 (0.71%)
KSE100 42,006 Increased By 287.8 (0.69%)
KSE30 15,026 Increased By 119.2 (0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
May 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Amazon announces ‘Lord of the Rings’ video game

AFP Published 16 May, 2023 05:01pm
Follow us

PARIS: US tech giant Amazon has announced it is developing an open-world style video game based on the classic “Lord of the Rings” saga.

J.R.R. Tolkien’s stories of mythical creatures struggling with the mystical power of the rings have become a staple on the video game scene – most famously the tie-ins with Peter Jackson’s epic film trilogy in the early 2000s.

Amazon Games said on Monday it was working on a massively multiplayer online game (MMO), where players can roam around virtual worlds and create their own adventures.

Amazon overhauls delivery network, seeking faster delivery, profits: WSJ

The Jeff Bezos-owned behemoth has spent years carving out a space in the video game market with its own studio, a cloud gaming service called Luna and the gaming-focused streaming platform Twitch.

“Bringing players a fresh take on The Lord of the Rings has long been an aspiration for our team,” said Christoph Hartmann, vice president of Amazon Games.

He said Amazon was working with Embracer Group, a holding company that owns the rights to video game versions of Tolkien’s stories, to develop the game.

“We’re taking every care to deliver an MMO which will do justice to the expansive Middle-earth universe and delight players around the world,” said Lee Guinchard of Freemode, part of the Embracer Group.

Amazon did not confirm specifics of the game – there is not yet a title or a release date.

Amazon’s TV offshoot, Amazon Prime Video, is also deeply invested in Tolkien’s world – spending more than $1 billion on its adaption of the Lord of the Rings.

The US firm has already developed successful open-world games – it launched “New World” in 2021 to generally positive reviews.

Amazon

Comments

1000 characters

Amazon announces ‘Lord of the Rings’ video game

Individuals have right to protest without violence: US State Dept

Rupee little changed, settles at 284.96 against US dollar

Pakistan’s fuel oil exports swell amid suppressed domestic demand: report

PTI MNA Mahmood Moulvi quits party over attack on military installations

Political clarity bolsters PSX, KSE-100 rises 0.69%

NA passes bill recommending punishment on contempt of Parliament

Pakistan unhappy with new ICC revenue model, demands clarity

Oil steadies as IEA turns more bullish on oil demand

LHC reserves verdict on Imran’s plea against arrest

16 killed in Pakistan tribal clash over coal-rich mountains

Read more stories