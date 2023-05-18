AVN 61.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.24%)
May 18, 2023
Imran asked to hand in May 9 suspects to police

Recorder Report Published 18 May, 2023 06:10am
LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at his office in which a briefing was given by the IG police, Addl IG (Special Branch), Addl IG (CTD) and the CEO of Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) on the arrests, identifications and overall progress made in the cases related to the terrorism incidents on May 9.

The meeting was informed that the identification of 542 faces and 305 vehicles and motorcycles has been completed through PSCA.

The Punjab government has gleaned shreds of evidence of links between the attackers of the Jinnah House on May 9 and a political party leadership. Concrete evidence of conversations and messaging between miscreants and certain political leaders has emerged through geo-fencing.

Interim Punjab CM says province suffered Rs6bn worth of losses due to PTI-led protests

After examining the solid evidence, the CM ordered a crackdown against the planners of the terrorist acts and called for immediate arrests of every terrorist involved in attacks on military installations and positions. He also directed for swift action against those involved in the ransacking and devastation of other locations.

The CM has directed to complete the formulation of joint investigation teams today and sought a report from IG police about the arrest of malevolent individuals involved in these incidents. He stated that the cases relating to May 9 mayhem should be pursued with complete evidence and solid prosecution, as these cases are crucial tests for us.

Minister Information Amir Mir, chief secretary, ACS, CCPO Lahore, secretary law, secretary public prosecution, ACS (Home), commissioner Lahore, and senior officials attended the meeting, while divisional commissioners and RPOs participated through video link.

Moreover, Punjab interim information Minister Amir Mir has alleged that about 40 “terrorists” that attacked Army installations were currently hiding inside PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

Addressing a news conference, Mir said the Punjab interim government is giving the PTI leadership 24 hours to hand over these alleged terrorists. He further alleged that the people were incited to attack Army installations after which the Punjab government had decided to adopt a zero tolerance policy.

He added that the federal government, the military leadership and the provincial government had already decided that those involved in the attacks would be taken to the task. “Intelligence report has been received and 30 to 40 terrorists that attacked Army installations are currently seeking shelter at Zaman Park residence of Imran Khan,” he claimed.

Amir Mir said the miscreants who attacked Lahore Corps Commander’s House on May 9 were in contact with the PTI leadership at Zaman Park. The handlers of the attack were in contact with the vandals and these terrorists would be tried in military courts.

He warned Khan had 24 hours to surrender the suspects, and that a police operation would be launched if he did not comply.

Khan’s aide Iftikhar Durrani said the accusation that he was sheltering people suspected of involvement in the violence carried no weight, and repeated his call for an independent inquiry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

