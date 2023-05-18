‘Good to see you’ gesture arrives in IHC as well

ISLAMABAD: The gesture of “good to see you” has also reached the Islamabad High Court (IHC), which caused some comic effect on all the people present in the courtroom.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial on May 11, while hearing the arrest of Imran Khan from the IHC premises by the Rangers when he was in the process of biometrics, ordered the Advocate General to produce Imran Khan before it at 04:00 p.m. On his arrival in the courtroom, the chief justice called him on the rostrum and said; “Good to see you.”

A single bench of Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb on Wednesday while hearing the bail application of PTI leader greeted Inspector General of Islamabad Police Dr Akbar Nasir Khan with the words “Good to see you” when he appeared before the Court regarding the matter.

The IHC bench had summoned the IG Islamabad police in the petition filed by PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry. As Islamabad’s top cop entered the courtroom, seeing him Justice Miangul remarked: “IG Sahib! Good to see you.” These welcoming remarks of the judge triggered a burst of laughter in the courtroom and everyone present there could not control their laughter.

Later, the IHC bench dismissed Fawad’s petition by terming it as infructuous.

Justice Miangul Hassan said in his written judgement that the Inspector General of Police, Islamabad Capital Territory is in attendance and has submitted that the only two FIRs that have been registered against the petitioner in the I.C.T.; that are(i) FIR No.728/22 dated 22.08.2022 registered under Sections 186, 188, 506, 341, 109 PPC and Sections 2 and 3 of Amplifier Act at Police Station Aabpara, Islamabad, and (ii) FIR No.69 dated 24.01.2023 registered under Sections 124A, 153A, 505 and 506, PPC at Police Station Kohsar, Islamabad.

He noted, “Vide order dated 16.05.2023, this Court had restrained the respondents from arresting the petitioner in any undisclosed FIRs until today. The learned Advocate-General, Islam-abad, as well as, the Inspector General of Police, ICT are in unison on their submission that the petitioner has already been granted bail by the trial Court in the said FIRs.

“In this view of the matter, the instant petition has been rendered infructuous which is being dismissed as such,” maintained the IHC bench.

