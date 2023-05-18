May 9 mayhem Perpetrators must be tried expeditiously: PBC

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) strongly condemned the acts of riots and arson at military installations and state buildings that took place on 9th May in various parts of the country.

PBC Vice-Chairman Haroonur Rashid and Chairman Executive Committee have urged upon the government and the law enforcement agencies that the individuals involved in these heinous incidents either are political workers or terrorists must be tried expeditiously so that no one can repeat such like act in future.

They also demanded that facilitators and instigators of these incidents should also be awarded exemplary punishment, since they all have brought shame to the entire nation. They expressed their solidarity and support to the armed forces in this regard.

They reiterated the stance of the PBC that all political issues should be resolved through dialogue as per democratic norms instead of indulging further in confrontation.

