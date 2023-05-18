AVN 61.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.24%)
BAFL 30.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.16%)
BOP 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
CNERGY 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
DFML 11.09 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (12.36%)
DGKC 47.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.22%)
EPCL 44.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.51%)
FCCL 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.7%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.64%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.06%)
GGL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.15%)
HUBC 70.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.56%)
HUMNL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.86%)
KAPCO 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
KEL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.05%)
LOTCHEM 27.02 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.54%)
MLCF 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.37%)
NETSOL 74.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.15%)
OGDC 78.04 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.96%)
PAEL 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.53%)
PPL 59.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.23%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.51%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.31%)
SNGP 41.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.87%)
TELE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.38%)
TPLP 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
TRG 104.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.89%)
UNITY 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.59%)
BR100 4,228 Decreased By -11.6 (-0.27%)
BR30 14,543 Decreased By -102.2 (-0.7%)
KSE100 41,834 Decreased By -172.6 (-0.41%)
KSE30 14,944 Decreased By -82.3 (-0.55%)
Brecorder Logo
May 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Aamer Kayani parts ways with PTI over May 9 mayhem

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 18 May, 2023 06:10am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is in hot waters after violent protests across the country following the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan on May 09, the exodus of his so-called loyalists has begun as Aamer Mehmood Kayani from Rawalpindi called it a day on Wednesday.

Speaking at a presser, Kayani – who managed to clinch a seat from Rawalpindi in 2018 general elections after Imran Khan made a special appeal to the masses to vote for him, and then handpicked him as health minister in the cabinet after coming into power – jumped off Imran Khan’s bandwagon, citing his family’s association with the military does not permit him to stay in a party which vandalised the military installations during the protests.

He said that he had 26 years long association with the PTI, but whatever he witnessed in the wake of the PTI chief’s arrest in which the Lahore Corps Commander’s official residence was set ablaze, left him with no option but to part ways with the party.

A senior PTI leader, who declined to be named, told Business Recorder that the party had no regret about the “seasonal birds and opportunist mafias” as they were a “liability” on the party.

“This is a testing time and the party is evolving […] exodus of these opportunists is a blessing in disguise as the ideological workers of the party will get the opportunity to serve the people,” he added.

However, Kayani said that the sole reason to quit the party is because he could not tolerate anything which goes against the military, adding “I’m not only quitting the party but politics as well”.

“I’ve never made any statement against armed forces. After Allah, our survival is dependent on the army as our soldiers are sacrificing their lives,” he added.

Meanwhile, a handful of people – who claimed to be from the civil society – held rallies in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi which culminated after reaching the Islamabad Press Club. The participants chanted slogans in favour of the military.

The protesters were holding placards with slogans in favour of the powerful military establishment. They also chanted slogans against the PTI and condemned the violent protests on May 9 and 10.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PTI Imran Khan Aamer Mehmood Kayani

Comments

1000 characters

Aamer Kayani parts ways with PTI over May 9 mayhem

Jul-Apr ITeS export remittances down 3pc to $2.133bn YoY

Petroleum sector: Govt plans to curtail circular debt to Rs600bn

Imran asked to hand in May 9 suspects to police

Subsidy availed under ZRI scheme: Finance Division proposes industries’ forensic audit

Non-determination of tariff by Nepra: Kapco threatens to invoke sovereign guarantee

PM, Iranian president to open border projects today

‘Road-to-Makkah’: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to implement project

Pre-budget talks: Senate panel to meet stakeholders from next week

Industries in tribal areas: Fate of tax exemptions to be decided in FY24 budget

Lamaison offers to invest to help govt develop Capital as per 1960 plan

Read more stories