Aamer Kayani parts ways with PTI over May 9 mayhem

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is in hot waters after violent protests across the country following the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan on May 09, the exodus of his so-called loyalists has begun as Aamer Mehmood Kayani from Rawalpindi called it a day on Wednesday.

Speaking at a presser, Kayani – who managed to clinch a seat from Rawalpindi in 2018 general elections after Imran Khan made a special appeal to the masses to vote for him, and then handpicked him as health minister in the cabinet after coming into power – jumped off Imran Khan’s bandwagon, citing his family’s association with the military does not permit him to stay in a party which vandalised the military installations during the protests.

He said that he had 26 years long association with the PTI, but whatever he witnessed in the wake of the PTI chief’s arrest in which the Lahore Corps Commander’s official residence was set ablaze, left him with no option but to part ways with the party.

A senior PTI leader, who declined to be named, told Business Recorder that the party had no regret about the “seasonal birds and opportunist mafias” as they were a “liability” on the party.

“This is a testing time and the party is evolving […] exodus of these opportunists is a blessing in disguise as the ideological workers of the party will get the opportunity to serve the people,” he added.

However, Kayani said that the sole reason to quit the party is because he could not tolerate anything which goes against the military, adding “I’m not only quitting the party but politics as well”.

“I’ve never made any statement against armed forces. After Allah, our survival is dependent on the army as our soldiers are sacrificing their lives,” he added.

Meanwhile, a handful of people – who claimed to be from the civil society – held rallies in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi which culminated after reaching the Islamabad Press Club. The participants chanted slogans in favour of the military.

The protesters were holding placards with slogans in favour of the powerful military establishment. They also chanted slogans against the PTI and condemned the violent protests on May 9 and 10.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023