COAS assures military's 'rank and file' culprits of May 9 riots will be brought to justice

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir said on Wednesday reassured the "rank and file" of the military that all those responsible for bringing shame to the nation on Black Day of 9th May would certainly be brought to Justice, the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

COAS made the remarks while visiting Sialkot Garrison today. Upon arrival, COAS laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs' Monument and paid rich tribute to the Shuhada who sacrificed their lives for the pride, honor, and dignity of the nation.

“The martyrs have been promised the highest abode in the life hereafter and shall continue to maintain the highest levels of respect amongst the people of Pakistan. The State of Pakistan and Armed Forces will always maintain all Shuhada and their families in very high esteem and continue to honor them and their supreme sacrifices with the utmost respect and dignity,“ COAS was quoted as saying by ISPR.

COAS assured officers and soldiers that no one will be allowed to disrespect our shuhada and their monuments.

"They are a source of inspiration and pride for the rank and file of the Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies, Government officials and the people of Pakistan," he said.

COAS underscored that recently planned and orchestrated tragic incidents will never be allowed again at any cost.

COAS appreciated under command formations for their hard work, devotion, high morale, and professionalism.

During his interaction with officers and troops, COAS stressed upon maintaining focus on Army’s professionalism and preparedness to deal with complex internal and external security challenges including propaganda warfare.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Commander Gujranwala Corps.