May 17, 2023
Pakistan

Nothing can make me leave PTI, says Ali Zaidi while condemning May 9 violence

  • Says 'armed forces are pride of Pakistan and they are the reason why we all sleep peacefully'
BR Web Desk Published May 17, 2023 Updated May 17, 2023 04:49pm
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Zaidi on Wednesday refuted rumours of quitting the party and condemned the violence that took place on May 9 following PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest.

In a press conference, he stated that he will leave PTI “when Imran Khan does”.

Speaking on the May 9 protests, he said: “Armed forces are the pride of Pakistan and they are the reason why we all sleep peacefully.”

Meanwhile, PTI leader Aamer Mehmood Kiani on Wednesday said he is quitting the party because its supporters resorted to vandalism and damaged military installations.

Kiani, who is also PTI’s additional secretary, is expected to address a press conference later today.

“I am not only leaving PTI but also quitting politics,” Kiani said.

On Tuesday, Mahmood Baqi Maulvi left PTI over countrywide riots.

In a press conference, Mahmood said May 9 would go down as a “black day in history, and whatever happened on the day was condemnable.

“I can never go against the Pakistan Army,” Moulvi said, adding that he would no longer support the party’s anti-military campaign.

“What message do you want to give by targeting martyr’s memorials?”

Moulvi said he does not fear anyone, and that he would continue to maintain his position in this regard.

Following Imran’s arrest, protests erupted throughout Pakistan that transformed into violence.

Nearly 2,000 people were arrested and at least eight were killed.

Hundreds of protesters blocked highways and main entry, and exit routes to all major cities, attacking and burning state buildings, police, and public vehicles and rampaging through army installations.

The protests dampened on Thursday after the Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered the “immediate release” of Imran.

