PTI MNA Mahmood Moulvi quits party over attack on military installations

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA) from Karachi, Mohamood Moulvi on Tuesday announced to quit the party over May 9 vandalism against military installations, Aaj News reported.

Mahmood, who was PTI's MNA from Karachi's NA-25, also announced his resignation from the seat.

In a press conference, Mahmood said May 9 would go down as a "black day in history, and whatever happened on the day was condemnable.

"I can never go against the Pakistan Army," Moulvi said, adding that he would no longer support the party's anti-military campaign.

"What message do you want to give by targeting martyr's memorials?"

Moulvi said he does not fear anyone, and that he would continue to maintain his position in this regard.

To a question about future programmes, Moulvi said he would not join any other party.

"I would form an NGO or a new political party," he added.