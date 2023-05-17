AVN 61.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
CBOT soybeans may drop more towards $13.40-1/4 to $13.48-3/4 range

Reuters Published 17 May, 2023 12:30pm
SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean July contract may drop more towards a range of $13.40-1/4 to $13.48-3/4 per bushel, as suggested by a pennant and a projection analysis.

The pennant indicates a much lower target of $13.26.

The projection analysis on the fall from $14.62-1/4 still works well.

It reveals a proper target zone of $13.40-1/4 to $13.48-3/4.

Resistance is at $13.65-3/4, a break above which could lead to a gain into $13.70-1/4 to $13.77.

CBOT soybeans may fall to $13.70-1/4

Such a gain will be classified as a bounce. On the daily chart, a projection analysis on a wave C and a bigger wave (C) marks a target zone of $13.43-1/4 to $13.44-1/2, as the contract has broken a support of $13.64-1/2.

The fall is supposed to pause around the zone, probably to be followed by a bounce.

