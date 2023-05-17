Saudi minister arrives amid political standoff

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Deputy Interior Minister Dr Nasser bin Abdul Aziz Al-Dawood arrived on a two-day official visit amid ongoing political standoff in the country.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah received the visiting Saudi deputy interior minister upon his arrival at Nur Khan Airbase.

During his visit, the Saudi Deputy Interior Minister will sign the agreement about the “Road to Makkah” project, according to a statement of the Interior Ministry.

“The Road to Makkah project will be a milestone in providing easy and hassle-free immigration to pilgrims,” it added.

During his visit, the Saudi Deputy Interior Minister will also meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Minister for Narcotics Control, and Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir.

The visit by the top Saudi official comes at a time when the country is witnessing not only a political standoff but also the worst economic crisis.

