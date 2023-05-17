AVN 61.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.13%)
BAFL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.08%)
CNERGY 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
DFML 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
DGKC 48.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.31%)
EPCL 45.11 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.17%)
FCCL 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.9%)
FFL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.21%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
GGL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.85%)
HUBC 70.90 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.5%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (10.07%)
KAPCO 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
KEL 1.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.09%)
LOTCHEM 26.61 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.74%)
MLCF 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.97%)
NETSOL 74.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.97%)
OGDC 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
PAEL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
PIBTL 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
PPL 59.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
PRL 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
SNGP 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.79%)
TELE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (11.45%)
TPLP 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 105.24 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.49%)
UNITY 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,240 Increased By 24.9 (0.59%)
BR30 14,645 Increased By 103.8 (0.71%)
KSE100 42,006 Increased By 287.8 (0.69%)
KSE30 15,026 Increased By 119.2 (0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
May 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

VLSFO premium up on stronger bids

Reuters Published 17 May, 2023 06:22am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Asia’s spot cash premium for very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) climbed on Tuesday amid firmer bidding and lower arbitrage supplies from the West, while high sulphur fuel oil was range-bound on thin activity.

The 0.5% VLSFO premium rose to $9.25 a tonne to Singapore quotes, while the front-month margin firmed to a premium of $9.31 a barrel at 0830 GMT.

Western arbitrage supplies to Asia were at 3.4 million tonnes in May so far, easing from 3.8 million tonnes in April, Refinitiv ship-tracking data showed.

Meanwhile, spot high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) market continued to hold steady. Cash premium for 380-cst HSFO closed at $5.35 a tonne on Tuesday, while front-month margin eased at a discount of $8.29 a barrel.

In tenders, Saudi Aramco offered three 550,000-barrel cargoes of straight-run fuel oil for loading in June from Ras Tanura. The tender closes on Tuesday.

Bunker sales recovered in April at the UAE’s Fujairah after hitting record lows in March, latest Fujairah Oil Industry Zone data showed.

Total bunker volumes, excluding lubricants, rose to 596,330 cubic metres (about 591,000 tonnes) in April, based on data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone published by industry information service S&P Global Commodity Insights.

Bunker sales in April rebounded by 6.5% month-on-month, though compared lower by 10.3% from the same month last year.

Overall demand for bunkers at Fujairah had been lukewarm in May so far, Dubai-based trade sources said. Fujairah prices for delivered 0.5% marine fuel have dropped in May to single-digit premiums versus benchmark Singapore cargo quotes.

Oil futures traded sideways on Tuesday, after mostly weaker-than-expected data from China muddied the outlook for demand from the world’s top crude importer while US plans to refill its Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) underpinned prices.

Chinese oil refinery throughput was up 18.9% in April compared with the year previously, data showed on Tuesday, as refiners maintained high runs to cater to recovering domestic fuel demand and stock inventories ahead of the summer travel season.

State oil giant Abu Dhabi National Oil Co said on Tuesday it has set a price range for an initial public offering of its marine & logistics unit that could raise up to $607 million and could give ADNOC Logistics & Services an equity valuation of as much as $4.05 billion.

Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, has launched new price assessments for tanker base freight rates that factor in pricing for alternative fuels, the agency said on Tuesday.

VLSFO VLSFO market

Comments

1000 characters

VLSFO premium up on stronger bids

CJP says his ‘Good to see you’ remark misreported

PM vows to bring all miscreants to justice

$2bn Saudi deposits: Pakistan to pay 4pc annual profit

Chancery building in Washington: Cabinet approves $7.1m sale price

Power sector subsidy: Finance shows willingness to allocate Rs450bn

ECC approves Rs5.57bn TSG for urea subsidy

Second consecutive month: Country posts $18m C/A surplus in April

NHA has not received any money from PM’s package for Balochistan, Senate body told

Budget measures regarding new housing societies: FBR, provinces to document ‘plot file’ trading

Rising steel smuggling from Iran, Afghanistan: PALSP issues ‘stern warning’ to FBR

Read more stories