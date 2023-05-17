AVN 61.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.13%)
BAFL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.08%)
CNERGY 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
DFML 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
DGKC 48.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.31%)
EPCL 45.11 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.17%)
FCCL 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.9%)
FFL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.21%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
GGL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.85%)
HUBC 70.90 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.5%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (10.07%)
KAPCO 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
KEL 1.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.09%)
LOTCHEM 26.61 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.74%)
MLCF 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.97%)
NETSOL 74.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.97%)
OGDC 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
PAEL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
PIBTL 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
PPL 59.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
PRL 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
SNGP 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.79%)
TELE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (11.45%)
TPLP 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 105.24 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.49%)
UNITY 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,240 Increased By 24.9 (0.59%)
BR30 14,645 Increased By 103.8 (0.71%)
KSE100 42,006 Increased By 287.8 (0.69%)
KSE30 15,026 Increased By 119.2 (0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
May 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials

Relentless Israeli aggression

Published May 17, 2023 Updated May 17, 2023 06:35am
Follow us

EDITORIAL: In a fresh spate of violence that began last Tuesday between the Israeli forces and the Gaza-based resistance groups, 28 Palestinians and one Israeli have lost their lives.

The flare-up erupted following the death in an Israeli prison of a Palestinian hunger striker, arrested without charges. As expected, Islamic Jihad, to which he belonged, retaliated by firing several rockets into Israel.

Early next morning 40 Israeli warplanes and helicopters started a wave of attacks all across Gaza, hitting homes and other structures. Three Islamic Jihad commanders and four fighters of the secular Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine were killed. According to media reports, four children and as many women were among those killed while dozens of others were injured, several critically.

A heart-wrenching video showed a little girl crying out for her father, a well-respected dentist killed along with his wife and a 21-year-old son in the Israeli air strike. On Thursday, in the occupied West Bank, where the Israeli army has repeatedly carried out raids, in Qabatiya city, two Palestinians shot by soldiers died from their wounds while in Nabulus, 13 people were shot and wounded.

For now, calm has been restored after Egyptian, Qatari and UN officials helped broker a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Palestinian resistance groups. It may not last long. Just last August, a three-day escalation had left 49 Palestinians dead. There was no fatality on the Israeli side as the only weapon the resistance fighters in the improvised Gaza can deploy against the military might of occupation forces to avenge atrocities are locally made simple, steel artillery rockets.

Violence can erupt again anytime as the present ultra-right Israeli government that took office last year, headed by Benjamin Netanyahu and dominated by settlers, has vowed to vastly expand Jewish settlements by confiscating more and more Palestinian lands. That will be met with resistance. There are no two ways about it.

The Palestinians have amply demonstrated through the years that they are willing to pay the price for asserting their inalienable right to national independence and sovereignty. As the Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh said in the aftermath of the latest escalation, “assassinating the leadership in a treacherous operation will not bring security to the occupier, but instead greater resistance.”

Israel can make life hard for 3 million Palestinians in West Bank and 2 million squeezed in Gaza. But that won’t work for it in the long-run. It may draw confidence from the fact that some Arab countries signed the 2020 US-sponsored Abraham Accords, normalising relations with it despite a negative perception of the Jewish state among the Arab public because of the unresolved Palestinian question. That could change.

The US has since lost much of its influence in the region; geo-political interests of the leading Arab states, especially Saudi Arabia, have been shifting eastward. Israel is likely to learn sooner rather than later that it cannot remain in occupation of another people’s land and have peace, too.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Palestine Gaza Ismail Haniyeh Arab states Palestinian hunger striker

Comments

1000 characters

Relentless Israeli aggression

CJP says his ‘Good to see you’ remark misreported

PM vows to bring all miscreants to justice

$2bn Saudi deposits: Pakistan to pay 4pc annual profit

Chancery building in Washington: Cabinet approves $7.1m sale price

Power sector subsidy: Finance shows willingness to allocate Rs450bn

ECC approves Rs5.57bn TSG for urea subsidy

Second consecutive month: Country posts $18m C/A surplus in April

NHA has not received any money from PM’s package for Balochistan, Senate body told

Budget measures regarding new housing societies: FBR, provinces to document ‘plot file’ trading

Rising steel smuggling from Iran, Afghanistan: PALSP issues ‘stern warning’ to FBR

Read more stories