LONDON: The Sackler name will be removed from buildings at Oxford University, the UK institution said, after conducting a review into how the US family’s philanthro pic donations are recognised.

The removal follows a wider backlash against the family because of its main source of wealth — the painkiller at the centre of the US opioid crisis.

Its Purdue Pharma drug company has been subject to widespread legal action in the United States over its highly addictive drug OxyContin.