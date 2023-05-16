Fazl warns CJP against issuing contempt notice to PM

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday warned Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial against issuing a contempt notice to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the Punjab election delay case, saying “he wouldn’t be able to protect himself (from the wrath of the people) if any such attempt was made”.

Addressing a mammoth rally outside Supreme Court along with other leaders of the ruling coalition, the PDM president before calling off the sit-in protest, announced that he would give another call to his workers to reach Islamabad “even in a bigger number.”

Maulana warned the chief justice against any move which led to the disqualification of the prime minister. “We are hearing that he (chief justice) is thinking of issuing a contempt notice to the prime minister. I would like to tell him that the prime minister respects the Constitution. (And) If he (the PM) is issued a contempt notice, then think about yourself, you will not be able to protect yourself (from the wrath of the people),” he warned.

He vowed that decisions shall now be taken by the people of Pakistan and not by a few judges of the Supreme Court. “We want to restore the prestige of the Supreme Court even at the cost of a few judges,” he said.

PDM chief announces sit-in outside Supreme Court

He also expressed the resolve to protect the Supreme Court building with his “life”, but at the same time contended that he would not allow “even a single judge to harm its sanctity”.

He accused the chief justice of Pakistan of “misconduct of court”. “You and your companions while sitting on these seats… we won’t allow you to disrespect or abuse the nation or the Parliament. Read the history, we have always broken the chains of slavery and we can do the same today,” he further told the chief justice and the alleged like-minded judges.

“Chief Justice Sahib! In this one month how many times have you committed misconduct of the court,” he further asked. “If you want to do politics, then come out of this building (the Supreme Court) and go among the people and check your credibility,” he further asked the chief justice.

He recalled that when the PTI had won the “rigged” elections in 2018, his party protested. “But why didn’t you (the CJP) take a suo motu then,” he asked.

He said that his party would at no cost accept the “engineered verdicts” given by the courts.

He said that all institutions should fulfil their responsibilities within their constitutional boundaries and warned the judiciary against indulging in politics.

He said that all the institutions should remain in their constitutional domain.

According to him, the real “fight” between Imran Khan and the current Army Chief has not started when as the DG ISI provided evidence of the corruption of Imran Khan’s wife, “but it is beyond that, as he (Imran Khan) at that time was going to meet then President Donald Trump to strike a deal on Kashmir with Narendra Modi and pave the way for recognition of Israel.”

He said that the only uniting force of Pakistan is the Army. He accused Imran Khan of trying to break this force.

He announced that he would again give the call to his workers to reach Islamabad whenever required. He also asked his workers to remain peaceful and also instruct others to remain peaceful.

He further alleged that he was told that some workers of the PTI entered the rally in the JUI-F clad and tried to create laws and order situation. “But our workers identified them,” he claimed.

PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz, PPP’s Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, ANP’s Mian Iftikhar Hussain, and others also addressed the rally while MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddqui, JWP chief Shahzain Bugti, and other coalition leaders were also present.

