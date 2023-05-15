AVN 61.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.04%)
BAFL 30.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.1%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.06%)
DGKC 47.81 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.6%)
EPCL 44.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.51%)
FFL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.7%)
HUBC 70.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KAPCO 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.68%)
MLCF 28.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
NETSOL 74.01 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.52%)
OGDC 78.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
PAEL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
PIBTL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
PPL 60.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.51%)
PRL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.06%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.74%)
SNGP 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
TELE 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
TPLP 12.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 104.73 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.8%)
UNITY 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
May 15, 2023
China stocks fall

Reuters Published 15 May, 2023
SHANGHAI: China stocks fell for a fourth straight session on Friday, as a clutch of weak economic data darkened the prospects of a recovery in the world’s second-biggest economy, while Hong Kong shares also dipped.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index closed down 1.3% at a two-week low, while the Shanghai Composite Index declined 1.1%. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng index edged down 0.6%.

New Chinese bank loans tumbled far more sharply than expected in April, data showed on Thursday, adding to worries that the economy’s post-pandemic recovery is losing steam.

The weak readings came hours after data showed deflationary pressures were deepening in China, and days after news that imports had contracted sharply.

“Investor sentiment likely remains volatile amid a debate over the macro recovery strength. Based on our conversations with them, investors remain sceptical about macro recovery momentum as they see mixed signals pointing towards an unbalanced picture,” Morgan Stanley said in a note.

“Weakness in PMI and import data in April, and the spiking youth unemployment rate in March, have accentuated concerns that the macro recovery is losing steam.”

China banking stocks fell as anaemic loan demand and government guidance toward lower lending costs pushed lenders’ margins to record lows.

Resources and construction engineering stocks also declined on signs of economic softness.

Despite disappointing April loan growth, “we expect credit demand to recover further in the rest of 2023,” said Tao Wang, head of Asia economics and chief China economist at UBS.

