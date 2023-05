ISLAMABAD: The total population in Karachi has reached over 18.61 million with two days left for completion of 7th Digital Population and Housing Census-2023, data shared by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said Saturday.

According to the data shared by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), Karachi’s population has reached to over 18.61 million, registering an increase of 16.31 percent or 2.6 million individuals.