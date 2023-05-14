AVN 61.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.04%)
BAFL 30.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.1%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.06%)
DGKC 47.81 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.6%)
EPCL 44.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.51%)
FFL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.7%)
HUBC 70.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KAPCO 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.68%)
MLCF 28.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
NETSOL 74.01 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.52%)
OGDC 78.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
PAEL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
PIBTL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
PPL 60.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.51%)
PRL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.06%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.74%)
SNGP 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
TELE 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
TPLP 12.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 104.73 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.8%)
UNITY 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Mango varieties in Sindh: Chinese investors show keen interest

Recorder Report Published 14 May, 2023 03:24am
Follow us

HYDERABAD: Chinese investors expressed their interest in the mango varieties of Sindh Province and visited Sindh Agriculture University and discussed with scientists and progressive farmers, about business opportunities in the mango-producing areas of Sindh, while participants agreed to promote the Mango Value Addition Program to gain access to lucrative international markets.

A three-member delegation from various Chinese companies led by Ms. Jinglian Yao, a Chinese consultant for business relations in international countries, met with Dr. Fateh Marri SAU VC, along with Chen Peng, He Mingchun and Pakistani businessmen Ashfaq Hussain and Syed Shakeel Shah, the meeting was attended by Dean Dr Manzoor Ali Abdro, Dr. Asia Akber Panhwer, Dr. Tahseen Fatima Miano, Dr. Shahzor Gul from SAU and discussed issues of mutual interest.

Dr. Fateh Marri said that the experts of Sindh Agriculture University are working on the value addition of mango, mango processing and its by-products, and such products are of export quality.

He said that our graduates and experts are also transferring this technology to rural women and such women are doing profitable business in their homes, while the experts of the University have also successfully researched on mango products and disease-free nurseries.

The Vice Chancellor also highlighted the importance of agriculture in the second phase of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Chen Peng said that they have started visiting the mango producing areas in Sindh and South Punjab, and they are especially looking for the varieties of mangoes, which can be available from May to September. These mangoes will be processed in bulk and exported after value addition.

Ms. Jinglian Yao said that we are initially looking for the most suitable mango varieties for the production of mango pulp, for which we plan to purchase and process 6000 tons of mangoes in the first phase, for which we need specific weight and Commodities with high pulp content will be required.

Dr Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar said Pakistan produces 1.8 million tonnes of mangoes annually, but only one percent, which is 50,000 tonnes, is exported. He said experts are doing their work to eliminate diseases in mangoes.

Dr. Asia Akbar Panhwer and Dr. Tahseen Fatima Miano, experts from the Institute of Food Sciences and Technologies gave their briefings on the mango value chain and its by-products and the efforts of Sindh Agriculture University in this regard.

On this occasion, Dr. Zulfiqar Yousafani, of the Farmers organization and a progressive farmer, said that the visit of the Chinese business delegation will provide opportunities for the mango farmers to access their products to the markets of China, and new export opportunities will be created.

Aslam Nawaz Marri, Umer Baghio, Taha Memon, Miss. Almas Zulfiqar, Osama Yousafani and others were present during the meeting.

Later, the delegation visited the Institute of Food Sciences and Technologies and appreciated the mango processing units of the University, and also visited various mango orchards.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

CPEC Chinese investors Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Fateh Marri Mango

Comments

1000 characters

Mango varieties in Sindh: Chinese investors show keen interest

COAS vows to never forget May 9 mayhem

ECC approves Rs 4bn TSG for ASPIRE program

JIT to probe incidents of violence

Punjab governor promulgates two ordinances

ECC asks NAPHDA to review business plan

Imran urges SC to launch probe

Maira switching station: NOC issued to five Chinese to work at project

Original utility connection holders: Energy firms asked to collect tax data on CNIC basis

PM for keeping an eye on prices of wheat, flour in KP

Himalayan pink salt: US co says planning to invest $200m

Read more stories