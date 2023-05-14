Mango varieties in Sindh: Chinese investors show keen interest

HYDERABAD: Chinese investors expressed their interest in the mango varieties of Sindh Province and visited Sindh Agriculture University and discussed with scientists and progressive farmers, about business opportunities in the mango-producing areas of Sindh, while participants agreed to promote the Mango Value Addition Program to gain access to lucrative international markets.

A three-member delegation from various Chinese companies led by Ms. Jinglian Yao, a Chinese consultant for business relations in international countries, met with Dr. Fateh Marri SAU VC, along with Chen Peng, He Mingchun and Pakistani businessmen Ashfaq Hussain and Syed Shakeel Shah, the meeting was attended by Dean Dr Manzoor Ali Abdro, Dr. Asia Akber Panhwer, Dr. Tahseen Fatima Miano, Dr. Shahzor Gul from SAU and discussed issues of mutual interest.

Dr. Fateh Marri said that the experts of Sindh Agriculture University are working on the value addition of mango, mango processing and its by-products, and such products are of export quality.

He said that our graduates and experts are also transferring this technology to rural women and such women are doing profitable business in their homes, while the experts of the University have also successfully researched on mango products and disease-free nurseries.

The Vice Chancellor also highlighted the importance of agriculture in the second phase of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Chen Peng said that they have started visiting the mango producing areas in Sindh and South Punjab, and they are especially looking for the varieties of mangoes, which can be available from May to September. These mangoes will be processed in bulk and exported after value addition.

Ms. Jinglian Yao said that we are initially looking for the most suitable mango varieties for the production of mango pulp, for which we plan to purchase and process 6000 tons of mangoes in the first phase, for which we need specific weight and Commodities with high pulp content will be required.

Dr Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar said Pakistan produces 1.8 million tonnes of mangoes annually, but only one percent, which is 50,000 tonnes, is exported. He said experts are doing their work to eliminate diseases in mangoes.

Dr. Asia Akbar Panhwer and Dr. Tahseen Fatima Miano, experts from the Institute of Food Sciences and Technologies gave their briefings on the mango value chain and its by-products and the efforts of Sindh Agriculture University in this regard.

On this occasion, Dr. Zulfiqar Yousafani, of the Farmers organization and a progressive farmer, said that the visit of the Chinese business delegation will provide opportunities for the mango farmers to access their products to the markets of China, and new export opportunities will be created.

Aslam Nawaz Marri, Umer Baghio, Taha Memon, Miss. Almas Zulfiqar, Osama Yousafani and others were present during the meeting.

Later, the delegation visited the Institute of Food Sciences and Technologies and appreciated the mango processing units of the University, and also visited various mango orchards.

