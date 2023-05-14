Minister says vast scope of cooperation with Ethiopia exists

ISLAMABAD: Dr Foziya Amin, Minister of State for Innovation and Technology of Ethiopia has said that there are vast opportunities of cooperation between Ethiopia and Pakistan in various fields including economy, IT, science, technology and stressed that they should take full benefit of them.

She said that Pakistan is an important country for Ethiopia in South Asia due to its geographical location and similarly, Ethiopia is a gateway for Pakistan in Africa.

She said this while addressing a luncheon reception hosted by Engr Azhar ul Islam Zafar, Vice-President ICCI in honor of the visiting Ethiopian delegation.

She said that women have an important role in the economic development of a country and appreciated the role of Pakistani women in various fields including business and economy.

