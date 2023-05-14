AVN 61.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.04%)
BAFL 30.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.1%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.06%)
DGKC 47.81 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.6%)
EPCL 44.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.51%)
FFL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.7%)
HUBC 70.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KAPCO 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.68%)
MLCF 28.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
NETSOL 74.01 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.52%)
OGDC 78.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
PAEL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
PIBTL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
PPL 60.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.51%)
PRL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.06%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.74%)
SNGP 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
TELE 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
TPLP 12.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 104.73 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.8%)
UNITY 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Minister says vast scope of cooperation with Ethiopia exists

Recorder Report Published 14 May, 2023 03:24am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Dr Foziya Amin, Minister of State for Innovation and Technology of Ethiopia has said that there are vast opportunities of cooperation between Ethiopia and Pakistan in various fields including economy, IT, science, technology and stressed that they should take full benefit of them.

She said that Pakistan is an important country for Ethiopia in South Asia due to its geographical location and similarly, Ethiopia is a gateway for Pakistan in Africa.

She said this while addressing a luncheon reception hosted by Engr Azhar ul Islam Zafar, Vice-President ICCI in honor of the visiting Ethiopian delegation.

She said that women have an important role in the economic development of a country and appreciated the role of Pakistani women in various fields including business and economy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

ICCI Pakistan and Ethiopia Dr Foziya Amin Engr Azhar ul Islam Zafar

Comments

1000 characters

Minister says vast scope of cooperation with Ethiopia exists

COAS vows to never forget May 9 mayhem

ECC approves Rs 4bn TSG for ASPIRE program

JIT to probe incidents of violence

Punjab governor promulgates two ordinances

ECC asks NAPHDA to review business plan

Imran urges SC to launch probe

Maira switching station: NOC issued to five Chinese to work at project

Original utility connection holders: Energy firms asked to collect tax data on CNIC basis

PM for keeping an eye on prices of wheat, flour in KP

Himalayan pink salt: US co says planning to invest $200m

Read more stories