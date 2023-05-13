BOJ’s Ueda tells G7 that Japan is keeping ultra-easy policy

NIIGATA: Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Saturday he explained to his Group of Seven (G7) counterparts that the central bank was continuing with an ultra-easy monetary policy in order to achieve its 2% inflation target in a sustainable manner.

“Core consumer inflation is now exceeding 3%, but will slow towards the middle of the current fiscal year,” Ueda told a news conference after the meeting of finance leaders of the G7 group of rich nations.