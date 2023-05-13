Cabinet censures CJP’s ‘good to see you’ remark

ISLAMABAD: Taking notice of the rioting incidents, the federal cabinet on Friday said that terrorism and anti-nationalism are not acceptable under any circumstances.

The federal cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, met here to discuss the situation after the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan and the Supreme Court’s verdict nullifying his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The meeting also discussed the country’s overall political and economic situation.

Supreme Court declares Imran Khan’s arrest illegal, orders ‘immediate release’

Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar briefed the cabinet on the facts regarding Imran Khan’s legal arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case and then his sudden release on the orders of the Supreme Court.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan condemned the incidents that took place on May 9, 2023, including desecration, vandalism of sensitive state institutions, buildings, Jinnah House, memorials of martyrs and ghazis, stopping national broadcasting, and burning the Swat Motorway and Radio Pakistan building.

He condemned in the strongest terms all incidents like the burning of other government and private properties and vehicles, torture of government officials and civilians, the burning of ambulances after unloading patients and said that it cannot be called a constitutional and democratic protest. This is terrorism and anti-nationalism which cannot be accepted under any circumstances.

The meeting supported and defended the statement of the spokesman of the armed forces against the events of May 9 and decided that no exception should be made to those who commit organised terrorism and enmity against the state, constitution, law and national dignity and the constitution.

According to the law, the involved elements should be made an example by taking the strictest action. Expressing regret, the meeting said that what the eternal enemy of Pakistan could not do in 75 years that work has been done by a malicious foreign-funded party and its leaders.

The meeting paid tribute to the people that they declared detachment from corruption, looting of the national treasury of 60 billion rupees and the arrest of the mastermind of anti-nationalism and terrorism planning on May 9 and supported the constitution and law.

The meeting called on and paid tribute to all the officers of the Pakistan Army, Rangers, police and all law enforcement agencies who have been performing the duty of protection and defence without caring for their lives to protect the lives of the people and the state, government, and private property in the “rain of bullets” from the armed groups.

The meeting expressed solidarity with the law enforcement agencies and clarified that they are with their actions against the elements involved in lawlessness.

The meeting condemned in strong terms the extraordinary intervention of the chief justice of the Supreme Court in the “open and shut” case of corruption and corrupt practices in accordance with the Constitution, law and prevailing legal procedures and terming it as “misconduct”.

The meeting strongly condemned the words of the chief justice including “Good to see you” and said that this expression of a person sitting on the highest seat of justice in a corruption case is a shameful blemish on the forehead of justice. The history of Islam, the civilised world and judicial forums is a witness that this behaviour cannot be fair.

The meeting condemned President Arif Alvi’s letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and said that this letter is proof that President Arif Alvi is seen as a party worker more than the head of the state. Once again, he has proved his subservience to Imran Khan instead of the Constitution and Pakistan. The person sitting in the office of the president has once again violated his oath.

