GSMA enumerates damages caused by curbs on internet

ISLAMABAD: The Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) has expressed concerns over the restriction of connectivity – internet services in Pakistan while saying that in addition to the harm imposed on businesses, restrictions can have a knock-on credit and investment plans, ultimately damaging the country’s reputation for managing the economy and foreign investment.

Julian Gorman, Head of Asia Pacific GSMA through a letter conveyed his concerns to Syed Aminul Haque, Minister, Ministry of IT and Telecom on service restriction order in Pakistan.

The letter noted, “the GSMA, which represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, is concerned about the impact that the current restrictions are having on citizens and businesses in Pakistan. In today’s digital societies individuals and businesses rely on connectivity for their livelihoods and access to essential services and information. Prolonged restrictions can also have far-reaching effects on citizens’ health, education social and economic welfare.

In addition to the harm imposed on businesses, restrictions can have a knock-on credit and investment plans, ultimately damaging the country’s reputation for managing the economy and foreign investment”.

It further stated that the GSMA discourages the use of service restriction orders. Any SRO should be supported by continuous monitoring of the situation and its impact, together with analysis and dynamic decision-making processes allowing for a swift restoration of services.

The powers to restrict services should be exercised carefully solely in exceptional and pre-defined circumstances, and only if absolutely necessary and proportionate to achieve a specified and legitimate aim that is consistent with relevant laws, internationally recognized human rights conventions and the ITU constitution.

The GSMA urges the government to lift the suspension of services and restore access as soon as possible and stands ready to engage constructively wherever support is required to improve the process and ensure business continuity.

Julian Gorman, Head of Asia Pacific, GSMA said that blocking mobile broadband is another deadly strike against Digital Pakistan and the future of all Pakistan. Each day closed adds people and GDP damage irreparable in our lifetime. Make data flow again, he added.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), on Friday, said that it had not yet received any directives from the government regarding the restoration of mobile internet services.

The telecom regulator blocked mobile broadband services across the country on May 9 following protests that erupted after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was arrested. The PTA said that mobile internet service across the country will remain suspended until further notice.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023