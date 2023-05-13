AVN 61.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.04%)
BAFL 30.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.1%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.06%)
DGKC 47.81 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.6%)
EPCL 44.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.51%)
FFL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.7%)
HUBC 70.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KAPCO 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.68%)
MLCF 28.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
NETSOL 74.01 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.52%)
OGDC 78.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
PAEL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
PIBTL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
PPL 60.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.51%)
PRL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.06%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.74%)
SNGP 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
TELE 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
TPLP 12.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 104.73 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.8%)
UNITY 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Apex court deserves praise

Published 13 May, 2023 05:59am
Follow us

Supreme Court of Pakistan deserves commendation for doing what it ought to have done. Not only is the apex court’s ruling against the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan based on merit, fairness and justice, it has also worked wonders in bringing to an end a situation that had portents of civil strife in the country.

It is however quite unfortunate that the Supreme Court and its judges are being unfairly censured or chastised by coalition partners for their decision that has visibly lowered dissatisfaction among people as Imran Khan’s arrest had triggered outrage within Pakistanis at home and abroad.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz seems to have gone too far in her criticism of Chief Justice of Pakistan, earning for herself ‘reprimand’ from many, including some top lawyers of the country.

It is true that the already beleaguered national economy has received severe battering as a result of protest violence that ensued following Imran Khan’s arrest.

Those behind deaths and destruction deserve condemnation. Needless to say, all the miscreants involved in violent activities have to be brought to justice. But it is about time the government revisited its stance with regard to Imran Khan’s demand for general election. Procrastination will only add to confusion and instability in the country.

Nausheen Subohi (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Maryam Nawaz PTI Imran Khan PMLN Supreme Court of Pakistan Imran Khan, Imran Khan’s arrest

Comments

1000 characters

Apex court deserves praise

Transit, bilateral trade: Tajik exporters given full access to Pakistani ports

TAPI project: talks in Islamabad on 15th

Cabinet censures CJP’s ‘good to see you’ remark

PDM says will stage protest outside SC

IHC bars IK’s arrest in cases across country till 15th

IHC stays IK’s indictment in Toshakhana case

SAIR – May ’23: Pakistan’s weight estimated at 0.6pc in MSCI FM Index

Centre mulling handing Discos over to provinces

Division within army speculations refuted

‘I’ll not de-notify army chief if re-elected,’ says IK

Read more stories