Apex court deserves praise

Supreme Court of Pakistan deserves commendation for doing what it ought to have done. Not only is the apex court’s ruling against the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan based on merit, fairness and justice, it has also worked wonders in bringing to an end a situation that had portents of civil strife in the country.

It is however quite unfortunate that the Supreme Court and its judges are being unfairly censured or chastised by coalition partners for their decision that has visibly lowered dissatisfaction among people as Imran Khan’s arrest had triggered outrage within Pakistanis at home and abroad.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz seems to have gone too far in her criticism of Chief Justice of Pakistan, earning for herself ‘reprimand’ from many, including some top lawyers of the country.

It is true that the already beleaguered national economy has received severe battering as a result of protest violence that ensued following Imran Khan’s arrest.

Those behind deaths and destruction deserve condemnation. Needless to say, all the miscreants involved in violent activities have to be brought to justice. But it is about time the government revisited its stance with regard to Imran Khan’s demand for general election. Procrastination will only add to confusion and instability in the country.

Nausheen Subohi (Karachi)

