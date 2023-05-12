AVN 60.98 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
BAFL 30.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.57%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.6%)
DGKC 47.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.9%)
EPCL 43.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
FFL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
HUBC 70.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
KEL 1.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
NETSOL 74.07 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.6%)
OGDC 78.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.36%)
PAEL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.29%)
PPL 61.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.46%)
PRL 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.91%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
SNGP 41.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 105.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.25%)
UNITY 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
May 12, 2023
United women’s manager Skinner hopes FA Cup final appearance first of many

Reuters Published 12 May, 2023 03:31pm
While Manchester United are making their debut in the women’s FA Cup final just five years after resurrecting their women’s programme, manager Marc Skinner hopes Sunday’s appearance at Wembley Stadium is just the first of many. “We’re maybe slightly ahead but nothing we’re not planning for.

If it moves ahead then that’s brilliant but I want it to be sustained,“ Skinner said. “That is my plan over the summer with our recruitment and how we go, it’s about making it sustainable so we’re not just a flash in the pan.

That’s something I won’t accept for us.“ United, who top the Women’s Super League table, face defending champions Chelsea on Sunday in front of what will be a record crowd for the women’s final at Wembley.

The FA announced last week that the stadium had sold out, ensuring the game will top the final’s previous record crowd of 49,094 set last season when Chelsea edged Manchester City 3-2.

While United’s men have hoisted the FA Cup on 12 occasions, they only re-established a women’s team in 2018 after the former side disbanded in 2005 after a string of disappointing seasons.

Liverpool can attract players even without Champions League: Klopp

Ancient history, said Skinner. “I’m really happy with our progression because you can see it in the performances and the statistics. Being at Manchester United though, we want to win,” he said.

“We are putting in the foundations for that. That’s where the pride comes from.” United booked their spot in the final with a 3-2 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion, while Chelsea beat Aston Villa 1-0.

Chelsea Manchester United FA Cup final Wembley Stadium

