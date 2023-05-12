AVN 60.98 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
BAFL 30.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.57%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.6%)
DGKC 47.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.9%)
EPCL 43.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
FFL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
HUBC 70.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
KEL 1.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
NETSOL 74.07 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.6%)
OGDC 78.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.36%)
PAEL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.29%)
PPL 61.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.46%)
PRL 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.91%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
SNGP 41.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 105.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.25%)
UNITY 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

O’Sullivan says he lost years of his career to alcohol and drugs

Reuters Published 12 May, 2023 10:21am
Follow us

Seven-times world snooker champion Ronnie O’Sullivan said he lost “six to seven” years of his career to alcohol and drugs. O’Sullivan was stripped of his Irish Masters title in 1998 after a post-match drug test found evidence of cannabis in his system.

He later acknowledged frequent abuse of drugs and alcohol in the early years of his career before he entered rehabilitation in 2000. “I lost six, seven years to drinking and taking cannabis.

Then four years of dealing with stuff away from the table which I didn’t deal with very well,“ O’Sullivan told the BBC on Thursday. “I wasn’t focusing on snooker.

But I suppose everyone has those problems, but there’s 10 years there where I didn’t really do much. I didn’t practise much, I didn’t have the headspace to win.“

The 47-year-old, who won his seventh world title in 2022 but was knocked out in the quarter-finals this year by eventual champion Luca Brecel, said snooker now makes him feel relaxed and calm.

‘Drunk as hell’ Brecel stuns O’Sullivan at world snooker

“I always loved my sport and that’s what’s most important to me. That strips away any temptations of going out,” he added.

“I think going to rehab taught me happiness is an inside job, which I truly believe. So since that moment in 2000, I’ve always believed that.”

SNOOKER Ronnie O’Sullivan

Comments

1000 characters

O’Sullivan says he lost years of his career to alcohol and drugs

Federal budget on June 9: Govt will fulfil all external obligations: Dar

Shireen Mazari, Yasmin Rashid taken into custody, says PTI

Govt to scrap fuel subsidy plan, IMF told

Pakistan needs significantly more financing for successful bailout review: IMF

Elon Musk says he has found new Twitter CEO

Financing needs: Wapda seeks appraisal session with PM, ministers

India’s IT department looking to tax Netflix’s India operations

March 2023: Nepra approves Rs3.94 per unit positive adjustment for KE

Newly-launched night navigation increases FOTCO’s terminal capacity by 30pc

Settlement of water dispute with India: Govt to provide Rs153m against court fees

Read more stories