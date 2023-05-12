PTI’s rejoinder to ISPR’s statement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday rejected its involvement in recent incidents of violence amid protests against the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan, saying the statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) lacked realisation of the situation on ground.

In a statement issued here in response to a statement by ISPR, the PTI said: “We believe in achieving our goals by remaining peaceful, non-violent, and adhering to constitution and law. The PTI has always discouraged deviance from the constitution and law”.

It said the PTI considered individuals and institutions, alike, bound to obey the law, adding, “The public reaction after the arrest of Imran Khan is connected to many factors”.

It said that extra-judicial actions and the destruction of the economy were also among the factors which created bitterness, adding Imran Khan also offered a solution to the ongoing political and administrative crisis through free and fair elections.

It further said the PTI had been against the violation of people’s right to sovereignty via interference and rigging in elections, hence, the political ideology and philosophy of the party chief Imran Khan received approval from the masses.

A day ago, the military, in a strongly-worded press release, had said that May 9, 2023, will be remembered as a dark chapter in the country’s history.

The ISPR said after the PTI chief’s arrest in Al-Qadir Trust case on National Accountability Bureau’s orders a “well-thought-out plan” was witnessed in which the army was targeted.

“Soon after [Khan’s arrest], there were organised attacks on army properties and installations and anti-army slogans were raised,” said the ISPR.

