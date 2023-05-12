President meets Imran

KARACHI: President Arif Alvi called on Imran Khan at the Police Lines guest house H-11, Islamabad on Thursday night, Aaj News reported

Imran Khan has been put into the guest house under Supreme Court’s ‘supervision’ after he moved the court saying his arrest on Wednesday was illegal. The court had also allowed him 10 visitors and asked him to appear in Islamabad High Court on Friday. Apart from Alvi, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Saifullah Niazi and Shibli Faraz also visited Imran Khan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023