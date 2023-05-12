KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 85,958 tonnes of cargo comprising 48,312 tonnes of import cargo and 37,646 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 48,312 comprised of 48,312 tonnes of Containerized Cargo.

The total export cargo of 37,646 tonnes comprised of 23,415 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 8,593 tonnes of Clinkers, 138 tonnes of Rice & 5,500 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 6599 containers comprising of 3526 containers import and 3073 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 846 of 20’s and 1201 of 40’s loaded while 100 of 20’s and 89 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 500 of 20’s and 476 of 40’s loaded containers while 53 of 20’s and 784 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 04, ships namely, Synergy Oakland, New Liulinhai, Copiapo and Olympia have berthed at Karachi Port.

Approximately, 02 ships namely Falcon Majestic and Arman 10 have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Clipper, Sea Ambition and MSC Heidi left the Port on Thursday morning and another Container vessel Cussler is expected to sail on (today) 11th May, 2023.

A cargo volume of 92,257tones, comprising 52,335 tones imports Cargo and 41,922 tones export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,352 Containers (1,886 TEUs Imports and 2,466 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 04 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Chemroad Journey and CMA CGM Ivanhoe & another ship, OOCL Le Havre carrying Chemicals and Containers are expected to take berths at EVTL and QICT respectively on Thursday, 11th May, 2023.

