Asia Distillates: Gasoil, jet fuel margins rise

SINGAPORE: Asia’s 10ppm sulphur gasoil and jet fuel margins rose on Thursday, as demand sentiment improved after stockpiles in the Singapore hub fell to a more than two-month low.

Refining margins for 10ppm sulphur gasoil closed trading at $15.57 a barrel, higher than the previous session’s close of $14.93 a barrel.

Jet fuel refining margins strengthened to $15.10 a barrel, tracking gains in 10ppm sulphur gasoil.

Cash differentials for 10ppm sulphur gasoil were little changed at minus 35 cents a barrel, compared with minus 36 cents a barrel in the previous session.

Asia’s regrade value was at minus 47 cents by the end of the trading session, compared with the previous session’s close of minus 40 cents.

US crude oil stockpiles rose unexpectedly last week due to another release from national reserves and a drop in exports, while gasoline inventories fell more than forecast as demand jumped, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 4.2 million barrels in the week to 106.2 million barrels, versus expectations for a 800,000-barrel drop, the data showed.

Inventories of middle distillates in storage at key trading hub Singapore edged lower as gasoil imports fell week-on-week, official data showed on Thursday.